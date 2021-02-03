Kentucky colleges set to play spring football. See which programs will take the field.

Murray State and Pikeville got together for a game in Murray in 2019. Both schools are among a group of Kentucky colleges that pushed their 2020 fall football seasons to spring 2021 and begin play in the coming weeks. Pikeville Athletics

A highly unusual college football season did not end when Alabama thumped Ohio State in the FBS national title game on Jan. 11, it merely underwent a brief hibernation period.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, several smaller leagues opted to postpone their 2020 seasons to spring of 2021, and they’ll be hitting the gridiron beginning this month.

Lots of Kentucky colleges will be playing football this spring, including eight that compete in the Mid-South Conference.

Here’s a look at all of the college football programs around Kentucky that are set to play a spring season:

Mid-South Conference

Cumberlands, Pikeville, Thomas More, Union, Georgetown, Kentucky Christian, Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson are all members of the Mid-South Conference and will play league-only schedules this spring:

▪ Union will begin its eight-game schedule Feb. 6 at Bluefield in Virginia. The Bulldogs will host Kentucky Christian the following week (Feb. 13) and will end the season at Kentucky Christian on April 10.

▪ Georgetown College opens its seven-game season Friday, Feb. 12 at Cumberlands. The Tigers will close the season on April 9 at Pikeville.

▪ Cumberlands also begins its seven-game season with the Georgetown matchup and will host Thomas More on April 9 for its season finale.

▪ Pikeville travels to Lindsey Wilson on Feb. 12 in the first of its seven games. The Georgetown game on April 9 is also the season finale for the Bears.

▪ Lindsey Wilson also begins its seven-game season on Feb. 12 against Pikeville. The Blue Raiders will host Bethel University on April 9 to close out the schedule.

▪ Thomas More opens its seven-game season Feb. 12 at Cumberland in Lebanon, Tenn., and will end the season at Cumberlands on April 9.

▪ Campbellsville will get its seven-game season underway when it hosts Bethel on Feb. 12. The Tigers close the season April 9 at Cumberland in Tennessee.

▪ Kentucky Christian will begin its season with the Feb. 13 trip to Union. The April 10 matchup with Union is also Kentucky Christian’s finale.

All the rest

▪ Centre College will play four Southern Athletic Association games, beginning with a trip to Rhodes in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 13. Centre will play back-to-back homes games against Birmingham Southern (Feb. 20) and Berry (Feb. 27) before ending the regular season with a rematch at Berry in Mount Berry, Ga., on March 6.

A conference championship game will be played in Little Rock, Ark., on March 13.

▪ Morehead State will kick off a seven-game Pioneer League schedule on Feb. 20 at James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va. The Eagles will close the season April 17 when they host Butler.

▪ Murray State opens its seven-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule Feb. 21 at Southeast Missouri. The Racers will host Jacksonville State for their season finale on April 11.

▪ Kentucky Wesleyan is scheduled to play a six-game schedule beginning March 20 when it hosts Hillsdale. The Panthers will end the season at Lake Erie in Painesville, Ohio, on April 24.