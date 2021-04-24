Kentucky defeats Texas to win NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

OMAHA, NE - APRIL 24: Avery Skinner #4 and Elise Goetzinger #11 of the Kentucky Wildcats jump for a block against Texas during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship held at the Chi Health Center on April 24, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats are NCAA Volleyball national champions.

Craig Skinner’s Wildcats, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 4 seed Texas 3-1 to win the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the CHI Health Arena in Omaha, NE for the program’s first national championship.

Alli Stumler recorded 26 kills and Madison Lilley was credited with 53 assists and 19 digs as UK became the first SEC program to win a women’s volleyball title.

UK won by a score of 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.

After falling behind 6-1 early in the fourth set, Kentucky rallied to clinch the title. A Madi Skinner kill put Kentucky up 22-21. Texas mishandled a Riah Walker serve to put UK ahead 23-21. After Texas cut UK’s lead to 24-23, a kill by Stumler gave Kentucky the final point it needed.

Texas broke Kentucky’s streak of winning the first set in 20 straight matches by triumphing 25-20 in the initial set. The Longhorns dominated with a hit percentage of .455 to just .216 for UK. The Cats had 15 kills in the first set, but committed seven errors.

But Kentucky bounced back to win the second set 25-18. Stumler and the Skinner sisters, Avery and Madi, came up big to tie the match at a set apiece.

Kentucky took a 2-1 lead in sets by claiming the third set 25-23. The Wildcats had a .429 hit percentage in the third set. Stumler finished the third set with 18 kills. And Gabby Curry, UK’s senior Libero, came up bit in the third set with several key digs and saves. Curry finished with 14 digs for the Cats, who ended the season 24-1. And as national champs.

It was Texas’ fourth trip to the championship match since 2012, the last time the Longhorns won the title. Texas also was also the tournament’s runner-up in 2015 and 2016.