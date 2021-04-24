Kentucky wins second NCAA crown this school year. Here are all of UK’s team titles.

The University of Kentucky’s 3-1 victory over Texas to win the 2021 NCAA volleyball championship on Saturday night was the second national title of the 2020-21 school year for a Big Blue program and the 13th in the history of UK athletics.

UK’s rifle team captured its third NCAA crown last month. UK teams have now won titles in four different sports.

Here is a look at all of the Wildcats’ NCAA team championships through the years:

Men’s basketball (8) — 2012, 1998, 1996, 1978, 1958, 1951, 1949, 1948.

Rifle (3) — 2021, 2018, 2011.

Volleyball (1) — 2021.

Women’s cross country (1) — 1988.