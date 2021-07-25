Kentucky’s Will Shaner wins Olympic gold medal in record fashion

Silver medalist Sheng Lihao, of China, left, gold medalist William Shaner, of the United States, and bronze medalist Yang Haoran, of China, celebrate after the men’s 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

University of Kentucky star Will Shaner won gold in the men’s 10-meter air rifle, adding to the United States’ second-day haul at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans were shut out on the first day, but won six medals in swimming on Day 2.

The 20-year-old Shaner qualified third and was steady in the finals at his first Olympics, finishing with an Olympic-record 251.6 points. Sheng Lihao, a Chinese 16-year-old with little international experience, took silver and countryman Yang Haoran earned bronze.

Shaner was one of the top youth shooters in the country and has already had a decorated career at Kentucky, finishing second at the NCAA individual championships and helping the Cats win the national title.

Shaner, from Rifle, Colo., won his first World Cup event earlier this year in Croatia.