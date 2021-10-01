Kentucky Olympians earn more medals in air rifle at junior world championships

Mary Tucker and Will Shaner are shown competing for the University of Kentucky rifle team in November 2020. Tucker and Shaner, who both won medals at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, also both won medals this week at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Peru. UK Athletics

After earning Olympic medals last summer in Tokyo, two members of the University of Kentucky rifle team have continued to impress on the world stage.

Senior Will Shaner — who won a gold medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event in Tokyo — and junior Mary Tucker — who won a silver medal in the mixed team air rifle event in Tokyo — both won individual medals this week during the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

Shaner won a gold medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle in Peru, while Tucker won a silver medal in the women’s 10-meter air rifle event.

Shaner was dominant throughout his event after qualifying for the finals with the best score out of 41 competitors.

Tucker qualified for her finals with the second-highest score among all competitors, but had to rally during the final shots of her competition.

Tucker and Oceanne Muller of France participated in a one-round shoot-off for the gold medal, but Muller’s score of 10.4 just edged out Tucker’s score of 10 in the shoot-off.

There’s still the chance for Shaner and Tucker to each earn more hardware in Peru as well. Shaner and Tucker will both participate in the air rifle 10-meter mixed team event and represent the United States in the air rifle 10-meter team competition Saturday.

But already at the junior world championships, both athletes have built on their historic legacies.

Shaner, who is originally from Colorado, became the first American man to win the Olympic gold medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event when he did so in July.

Last season with the Wildcats, Tucker, who is originally from Florida, was the smallbore, air rifle and overall NCAA national champion.

Both Shaner and Tucker were integral parts of last season’s Kentucky team that won its third national championship.

The Wildcats’ quest for a fourth national title will begin Oct. 9 when the 2021-22 season begins with Kentucky traveling to Morehead State for a dual match, before UK has its home opener Nov. 6 against Ole Miss.