The Miami Marlins’ JT Riddle watched his three-run home run during the third inning against the New York Mets on June 29, 2018, in Miami.
Ex-Cats

List of Kentuckians on rosters in Major League Baseball (2018 season)

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

April 03, 2017 01:39 PM

This is the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com’s guide to the players with Kentucky connections on Major League Baseball rosters.

(As of Aug. 26, 2018)

Note: Try viewing the chart in landscape mode if you are unable to see all of it on your mobile device.

Player

Team

Pos.

Kentucky connection(s)

Stats

Twitter

Walker Buehler

Los Angeles Dodgers

P

Henry Clay

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@buehlersdayoff

Tyler Clippard

Toronto Blue Jays

P

Lexington native

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@TylerClippard

Adam Duvall

Atlanta Braves

LF

Butler, Louisville, Western Kentucky

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@aduvall123

A.J. Ellis

San Diego Padres

C

Paul Laurence Dunbar

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@AJEllis17

Adam Engel

Chicago White Sox

CF

Louisville

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@ManofSteal_15

Mike Fiers

Oakland A’s

P

Cumberlands

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@Fiers64

Chad Green

New York Yankees

P

Louisville

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@chadgreen24

Nate Jones

Chicago White Sox

P

Pendleton County, Northern Kentucky

ESPN / Baseball Reference

Shawn Kelley

Oakland A’s

P

Ballard

ESPN / Baseball Reference

Jason Kipnis

Cleveland Indians

2B

Kentucky (transferred to Arizona State)

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@TheJK_Kid

Luke Maile

Toronto Blue Jays

C

Covington Catholic, Kentucky

ESPN / Baseball Reference

Alex Meyer

Los Angeles Angels

P

Kentucky

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@realAM23

James Paxton

Seattle Mariners

P

Kentucky

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@James_Paxton

Mark Reynolds

Washington Nationals

IF

Pikeville native

ESPN / Baseball Reference

JT Riddle

Miami Marlins

SS

Western Hills (Mr. Baseball in 2010), Kentucky

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@_Riddler_10

Chaz Roe

Tampa Bay Rays

P

Lafayette (Mr. Baseball in 2005)

ESPN / Baseball Reference

Taylor Rogers

Minnesota Twins

P

Kentucky

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@trogers34

Chris Rusin

Colorado Rockies

P

Kentucky

ESPN / Baseball Reference

@C_RusIn

Jonny Venters

Atlanta Braves

P

Pikeville native

ESPN / Baseball Reference

JamesPaxton
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton.
Chris Carlson AP

ChadGreen
New York Yankees pitcher Chad Green.
Eric Christian Smith AP

AJEllis
San Diego Padres catcher A.J. Ellis.
Ross D. Franklin AP

LukeMaile
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile.
John Minchillo AP

ChazRoe
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chaz Roe.
Jason Behnken AP

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

