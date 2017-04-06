AJ Reed was a star slugger and pitcher for the University of Kentucky.
AJ Reed was a star slugger and pitcher for the University of Kentucky. John Bazemore AP
AJ Reed was a star slugger and pitcher for the University of Kentucky. John Bazemore AP

Ex-Cats

List of Kentuckians in minor league baseball (2018 season)

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

April 06, 2017 11:09 AM

The Herald-Leader’s guide to Kentuckians in minor league baseball with links to their player pages, position, Kentucky connection(s) and Major League Baseball team affiliation.

(Notes: This list includes players on minor league rosters as of Aug. 26, 2018. Players who compete in independent leagues are not included.)

Cowgill
Collin Cowgill played for Henry Clay in high school and Kentucky in college.
Chris O'Meara AP

Triple-A

▪  Zack Burdi, P, Louisville — Chicago White Sox

▪  Collin Cowgill, OF, Henry Clay, Kentucky (2004 Mr. Baseball) — Philadelphia Phillies

▪  Taylor Davis, C, Morehead State — Chicago Cubs

▪  Chris Dominguez, 3B, Louisville — Washington Nationals

▪  Kyle Funkhouser, P, Louisville — Detroit Tigers

▪  Trevor Gott, P, Tates Creek, Kentucky — Washington Nationals

▪  Dean Kiekhefer, P, Oldham County, Louisville — Oakland A’s

▪  Matt Koch, P, Louisville — Arizona Diamondbacks

▪  Kyle McGrath, P, Butler, EKU, Louisville — San Diego Padres

▪  Tim Peterson, P, Kentucky — New York Mets

▪  AJ Reed, 1B, Kentucky — Houston Astros

▪  Chandler Shepherd, P, Lawrence County, Kentucky — Boston Red Sox

▪  Will Smith, C, Kentucky Country Day, Louisville — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Cole Sturgeon, OF, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Boston Red Sox

▪  Austin Warner, P, Louisville Trinity, Bellarmine — St. Louis Cardinals

Smith
Will Smith played at Kentucky Country Day High School and the University of Louisville.
Charlie Neibergall AP

Double-A

▪  Jo Adell, OF, Ballard (2017 Mr. Baseball) — Los Angeles Angels

▪  Mandy Alvarez, 3B, Eastern Kentucky — New York Yankees

▪  Jeff Arnold, C, Male, Louisville — San Francisco Giants

▪  Dustin Beggs, P, Kentucky — Miami Marlins

▪  Mike Broadway, P, Paducah native — Tampa Bay Rays

▪  Zack Brown, P, Kentucky — Milwaukee Brewers

▪  Logan Darnell, P, Kentucky — Washington Nationals

▪  Andrew Edwards, P, Marshall County, Western Kentucky — Kansas City Royals

▪  Grant Kay, 2B, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays

▪  Anderson Miller, OF, Lafayette, Western Kentucky — Kansas City Royals

▪  Zach Pop, P, Kentucky — Baltimore Orioles

▪  Corey Ray, OF, Louisville — Milwaukee Brewers

▪  Zach Reks, OF, Kentucky — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Casey Schroeder, C, Kentucky (transferred to Coastal Carolina) — Chicago White Sox

▪  Derek Self, P, Caverna, Louisville — Washington Nationals

▪  Nick Solak, 2B, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays

▪  Ka’ai Tom, OF, Kentucky — Cleveland Indians

Adell
Former Ballard star Jo Adell.
Julio Cortez AP

Class A Advanced

▪  Kyle Cody, P, Kentucky — Texas Rangers

▪  Drew Ellis, 3B, Louisville — Arizona Diamondbacks

▪  Devin Hairston, SS, Tates Creek, Louisville (2014 Mr. Baseball) — Milwaukee Brewers

▪  Lincoln Henzman, P, Lexington Christian, Louisville — Chicago White Sox

▪  Chase Johnson-Mullins, P, Bourbon County — Atlanta Braves

▪  Aaron Leasher, P, Morehead State — San Diego Padres

▪  Zach Logue, P, Kentucky — Toronto Blue Jays

▪  Riley Mahan, 2B, Kentucky — Miami Marlins

▪  Brendan McKay, 1B/P, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays

▪  Micah Miniard, P, Boyle County — Cleveland Indians

▪  Mitchell Osnowitz, P, Lindsey Wilson — St. Louis Cardinals

▪  Tristan Pompey, OF, Kentucky — Miami Marlins

▪  Logan Salow, P, Ashland Blazer, Kentucky — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Blake Tiberi, 3B, Covington Holy Cross, Louisville — New York Mets

▪  Daniel Tillo, P, Kentucky (transferred to Iowa Western CC) — Kansas City Royals

▪  Evan White, 1B, Kentucky — Seattle Mariners

Class A

▪  Clay Chandler, P, Ballard Memorial — Seattle Mariners

▪  Kole Cottam, C, Kentucky — Boston Red Sox

▪  Trey Dawson, SS, Kentucky — Houston Astros

▪  Colby Fitch, C, Louisville — Philadelphia Phillies

▪  Drew Harrington, P, Central Hardin, Louisville — Chicago White Sox

▪  Luke Heyer, 3B, Kentucky — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Tyler Keele, P, Morehead State — Arizona Diamondbacks

▪  Devin Mann, 2B, Louisville — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Kade McClure, P, Louisville — Chicago White Sox

▪  Patrick McGuff, P, Morehead State — Cincinnati Reds

▪  Carlos Pena, P, Lindsey Wilson — Washington Nationals

▪  Jackson Stoeckinger, P, Mercer County — Washington Nationals

▪  Logan Taylor, OF, Lexington Catholic, Louisville — Cincinnati Reds

▪  Derrik Watson, P, Murray State — Colorado Rockies

Class A Short Season

▪  Ben Aklinski, OF, Kentucky — Philadelphia Phillies

▪  Shawn Dubin, P, Georgetown — Houston Astros

▪  Trey Ganns, 1B, Northern Kentucky — Boston Red Sox

▪  Sean Hjelle, P, Kentucky — San Francisco Giants

▪  Alex Holderbach, C, Eastern Kentucky — Houston Astros

▪  Chris Machamer, P, Kentucky — Boston Red Sox

▪  Alec Maley, P, Kentucky, Washington Nationals

▪  Easton McGee, P, Hopkinsville (2016 Mr. Baseball) — Tampa Bay Rays

▪  Jacob Rhinesmith, OF, Western Kentucky — Washington Nationals

▪  Josh Stowers, OF, Louisville — Seattle Mariners

▪  Riley Thompson, P, Christian Academy of Louisville, U. of Louisville — Chicago Cubs

▪  Justin Watts, P, Northern Kentucky (transferred to Southern Indiana) — Toronto Blue Jays

▪  Adam Wolf, P, Louisville — Detroit Tigers

Rookie

▪  Jacob Barnwell, C, Boyd County — Colorado Rockies

▪  Zach Haake, P, Kentucky — Kansas City Royals

▪  Connor Heady, SS, North Oldham, Kentucky — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Gage Hughes, SS, Greenup County — Kansas City Royals

▪  Niko Hulsizer, OF, Morehead State — Los Angeles Dodgers

▪  Liam Jenkins, P, Louisville — Cleveland Indians

▪  Justin Lewis, P, Kentucky — Arizona Diamondbacks

▪  Andrew Miller, P, Kentucky — Miami Marlins

▪  Ben Morrison, P, Bowling Green, Western Kentucky — Los Angeles Angels

▪  Cameron Planck, Rowan County — New York Mets

▪  Trevor Putzig, 3B, Ballard — Baltimore Orioles

▪  Drew Rom, P, Highlands (2018 Mr. Baseball) — Baltimore Orioles

▪  Troy Squires, C, Central Hardin, Kentucky — Toronto Blue Jays

▪  Ryan Thurston, P, Western Kentucky — Toronto Blue Jays

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

  Comments  