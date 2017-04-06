List of Kentuckians in minor league baseball (2018 season)

The Herald-Leader’s guide to Kentuckians in minor league baseball with links to their player pages, position, Kentucky connection(s) and Major League Baseball team affiliation.
(Notes: This list includes players on minor league rosters as of Aug. 26, 2018. Players who compete in independent leagues are not included.)
Triple-A
▪ Zack Burdi, P, Louisville — Chicago White Sox
▪ Collin Cowgill, OF, Henry Clay, Kentucky (2004 Mr. Baseball) — Philadelphia Phillies
▪ Taylor Davis, C, Morehead State — Chicago Cubs
▪ Chris Dominguez, 3B, Louisville — Washington Nationals
▪ Kyle Funkhouser, P, Louisville — Detroit Tigers
▪ Trevor Gott, P, Tates Creek, Kentucky — Washington Nationals
▪ Dean Kiekhefer, P, Oldham County, Louisville — Oakland A’s
▪ Matt Koch, P, Louisville — Arizona Diamondbacks
▪ Kyle McGrath, P, Butler, EKU, Louisville — San Diego Padres
▪ Tim Peterson, P, Kentucky — New York Mets
▪ AJ Reed, 1B, Kentucky — Houston Astros
▪ Chandler Shepherd, P, Lawrence County, Kentucky — Boston Red Sox
▪ Will Smith, C, Kentucky Country Day, Louisville — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Cole Sturgeon, OF, Owensboro Catholic, Louisville — Boston Red Sox
▪ Austin Warner, P, Louisville Trinity, Bellarmine — St. Louis Cardinals
Double-A
▪ Jo Adell, OF, Ballard (2017 Mr. Baseball) — Los Angeles Angels
▪ Mandy Alvarez, 3B, Eastern Kentucky — New York Yankees
▪ Jeff Arnold, C, Male, Louisville — San Francisco Giants
▪ Dustin Beggs, P, Kentucky — Miami Marlins
▪ Mike Broadway, P, Paducah native — Tampa Bay Rays
▪ Zack Brown, P, Kentucky — Milwaukee Brewers
▪ Logan Darnell, P, Kentucky — Washington Nationals
▪ Andrew Edwards, P, Marshall County, Western Kentucky — Kansas City Royals
▪ Grant Kay, 2B, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays
▪ Anderson Miller, OF, Lafayette, Western Kentucky — Kansas City Royals
▪ Zach Pop, P, Kentucky — Baltimore Orioles
▪ Corey Ray, OF, Louisville — Milwaukee Brewers
▪ Zach Reks, OF, Kentucky — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Casey Schroeder, C, Kentucky (transferred to Coastal Carolina) — Chicago White Sox
▪ Derek Self, P, Caverna, Louisville — Washington Nationals
▪ Nick Solak, 2B, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays
▪ Ka’ai Tom, OF, Kentucky — Cleveland Indians
Class A Advanced
▪ Kyle Cody, P, Kentucky — Texas Rangers
▪ Drew Ellis, 3B, Louisville — Arizona Diamondbacks
▪ Devin Hairston, SS, Tates Creek, Louisville (2014 Mr. Baseball) — Milwaukee Brewers
▪ Lincoln Henzman, P, Lexington Christian, Louisville — Chicago White Sox
▪ Chase Johnson-Mullins, P, Bourbon County — Atlanta Braves
▪ Aaron Leasher, P, Morehead State — San Diego Padres
▪ Zach Logue, P, Kentucky — Toronto Blue Jays
▪ Riley Mahan, 2B, Kentucky — Miami Marlins
▪ Brendan McKay, 1B/P, Louisville — Tampa Bay Rays
▪ Micah Miniard, P, Boyle County — Cleveland Indians
▪ Mitchell Osnowitz, P, Lindsey Wilson — St. Louis Cardinals
▪ Tristan Pompey, OF, Kentucky — Miami Marlins
▪ Logan Salow, P, Ashland Blazer, Kentucky — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Blake Tiberi, 3B, Covington Holy Cross, Louisville — New York Mets
▪ Daniel Tillo, P, Kentucky (transferred to Iowa Western CC) — Kansas City Royals
▪ Evan White, 1B, Kentucky — Seattle Mariners
Class A
▪ Clay Chandler, P, Ballard Memorial — Seattle Mariners
▪ Kole Cottam, C, Kentucky — Boston Red Sox
▪ Trey Dawson, SS, Kentucky — Houston Astros
▪ Colby Fitch, C, Louisville — Philadelphia Phillies
▪ Drew Harrington, P, Central Hardin, Louisville — Chicago White Sox
▪ Luke Heyer, 3B, Kentucky — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Tyler Keele, P, Morehead State — Arizona Diamondbacks
▪ Devin Mann, 2B, Louisville — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Kade McClure, P, Louisville — Chicago White Sox
▪ Patrick McGuff, P, Morehead State — Cincinnati Reds
▪ Carlos Pena, P, Lindsey Wilson — Washington Nationals
▪ Jackson Stoeckinger, P, Mercer County — Washington Nationals
▪ Logan Taylor, OF, Lexington Catholic, Louisville — Cincinnati Reds
▪ Derrik Watson, P, Murray State — Colorado Rockies
Class A Short Season
▪ Ben Aklinski, OF, Kentucky — Philadelphia Phillies
▪ Shawn Dubin, P, Georgetown — Houston Astros
▪ Trey Ganns, 1B, Northern Kentucky — Boston Red Sox
▪ Sean Hjelle, P, Kentucky — San Francisco Giants
▪ Alex Holderbach, C, Eastern Kentucky — Houston Astros
▪ Chris Machamer, P, Kentucky — Boston Red Sox
▪ Alec Maley, P, Kentucky, Washington Nationals
▪ Easton McGee, P, Hopkinsville (2016 Mr. Baseball) — Tampa Bay Rays
▪ Jacob Rhinesmith, OF, Western Kentucky — Washington Nationals
▪ Josh Stowers, OF, Louisville — Seattle Mariners
▪ Riley Thompson, P, Christian Academy of Louisville, U. of Louisville — Chicago Cubs
▪ Justin Watts, P, Northern Kentucky (transferred to Southern Indiana) — Toronto Blue Jays
▪ Adam Wolf, P, Louisville — Detroit Tigers
Rookie
▪ Jacob Barnwell, C, Boyd County — Colorado Rockies
▪ Zach Haake, P, Kentucky — Kansas City Royals
▪ Connor Heady, SS, North Oldham, Kentucky — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Gage Hughes, SS, Greenup County — Kansas City Royals
▪ Niko Hulsizer, OF, Morehead State — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ Liam Jenkins, P, Louisville — Cleveland Indians
▪ Justin Lewis, P, Kentucky — Arizona Diamondbacks
▪ Andrew Miller, P, Kentucky — Miami Marlins
▪ Ben Morrison, P, Bowling Green, Western Kentucky — Los Angeles Angels
▪ Cameron Planck, Rowan County — New York Mets
▪ Trevor Putzig, 3B, Ballard — Baltimore Orioles
▪ Drew Rom, P, Highlands (2018 Mr. Baseball) — Baltimore Orioles
▪ Troy Squires, C, Central Hardin, Kentucky — Toronto Blue Jays
▪ Ryan Thurston, P, Western Kentucky — Toronto Blue Jays
