Randall Cobb caps great month by giving Packers game ball to newborn son

Randall Cobb, the former Kentucky football star who Sunday night was a huge part of the Green Bay Packers’ stunning come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears, celebrated by giving his game ball to his newborn son.

In an Instagram post after the game, Cobb posted the ball he received from the NBC broadcast team in the crib with Caspian Cyrus Cobb.

“Baby boy, I brought you a present home! #MyWhy,” Cobb posted.

Caspian, born Aug. 10 and barely bigger than the ball, appeared to be sleeping soundly, though his dad was considerably more animated after his 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the Packers up 24-23 with 2:13 left in the game.

The Packers had trailed 20-3 to start the fourth quarter. Cobb had nine catches for 142 yards and the touchdown.

“Ain’t this what y’all wanted! Ain’t this what y’all wanted!” Cobb exclaimed in a postgame video captured by the Packers team Instagram. “Let’s go baby — 1-0. On to next week.”

Caspian is the first born of Cobb and his wife, Aiyda, according to a story posted by PackersNews.com.

Cobb also celebrated Kentucky’s first victory over Florida in 31 years with a Twitter post on Saturday.

“BIG MOOD!! #BBN #LaFamilia,” Cobb tweeted with a photo of UK’s Benny Snell holding a “shh” finger to his mouth.