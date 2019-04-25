‘He’s coming everywhere I go.’ Josh Allen honors son as part of NFL Draft suit.

The name of Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen's son, Wesley Devon Allen, and his birth date were printed on Josh's jacket at the 2019 NFL Draft. AP

Josh Allen has been vocal about the importance of his son, Wesley, who was born the January following his junior season at the University of Kentucky.

Wesley was a big factor in Allen returning to UK for his senior season. Allen likely would have been drafted somewhere in the middle of last year’s draft but he was determined to improve his stock, and did just that: he was projected to be taken among the top 10 picks of this year’s draft on Thursday.

Allen had Wesley’s birth date — 1/3/18 — and his full name, in all caps — WESLEY DEVON ALLEN — printed on the lining of the suit jacket he wore to the NFL Draft, customized by JC Penney and Collection by Michael Strahan. Wesley was in attendance along with Josh’s wife, Kaitlyn, to whom he was married earlier in the week.

“He’s gonna look back and be like, ‘Dang, I was there?’” Allen said. “ ... He’s coming everywhere I go.”