Tyler Herro is Kentucky’s second lottery pick of the night

The Miami Heat made former Kentucky guard Tyler Herro the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night in New York.

Herro followed right after Kentucky teammate PJ Washington, who the Charlotte Hornets took at No. 12.

The 6-foot-5 Herro was the Cats’ second-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game while hitting 35.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Herro made 70 of his last 72 foul shots to close the season and, at 93.5 percent, set a single-season school record for free-throw percentage.

“This year was everything I had hoped for and more,” Herro said on April 16. “Coach Cal and the staff challenged me to become a complete basketball player, and I truly believe I’ve done that and improved in all areas of my game. I can’t wait to take what I’ve learned to the next level.”

The Associated Press named Herro its SEC Newcomer of the Year while the league’s coaches had him on their All-SEC Freshman Team and All-SEC Second Team.

“Tyler is wired and driven like few other players I’ve coached,” UK head coach John Calipari said on April 16. “Tyler was such a pleasure to coach this year because he didn’t let anyone else define what type of player he was ... He made the decision and put in the effort to become a complete basketball player who can score on the bounce, who can shoot it, who can defend and who can rebound. It’s his total package that will make Tyler successful at the next level.”