Tyler Herro plays point guard, hits five threes in summer league debut

“We’re excited, really excited about Tyler” Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami.

When it comes to first-round pick Tyler Herro, the Heat is taking an exploratory approach during summer league play.

Herro, the former University of Kentucky star who was drafted with the 13th overall pick last month, was labeled by many as a shooter during the pre-draft process. But the Heat believes there’s more to his game, and wants to use the Sacramento and Las Vegas summer leagues over the next two weeks to put him in position show other areas of his skill set.

In the Heat’s 106-79 victory over the Lakers on Monday night to open summer league action as part of the California Classic at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, Herro got his first opportunity.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With Heat coach Erik Spoelstra watching from a few rows behind Miami’s bench, Herro was used as a primary ball-handler, in pick-and-rolls, a facilitator in half-court sets and as a target in transition.

The end result for Herro, 19, was a stat line that included a team-high 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting, three rebounds and four assists to one turnover in his first summer league game. There were a few missed floaters near the rim, but he showed off his outside shot with a 5-for-10 performance on threes.

“It felt good to get out there for the first time,” Herro said. “It’s the first time I’ve played 5-on-5 for a while. I’m just happy to get out there and just get things started.”

Mich like the Heat used Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. as primary offensive options in last year’s summer league to explore different aspects of their games, it’s now Herro’s turn. It’s a plan Miami has followed in past summer leagues for players who are in line to make its 15-man roster.

“He’s got a pretty unique skill set; he’s not just a shooter,” Heat summer league coach Eric Glass said. “I feel very comfortable with him with the ball. He’s got a good handle and he’s learning how to make plays. Every game he’ll learn something new, but we like him in that spot.”

Draft picks were able to begin signing their rookie deals Monday, but Herro has yet to sign his contract.

▪ Forward Duncan Robinson, who is signed to a partially guaranteed contract by the Heat, finished Monday’s win with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. He made three of five threes, but also displayed an improved ability to get past a defender closing out on him at three-point line.

“They’re playing him really tight,” Glass said of Robinson. “He’s going to have to put the ball on the floor and create for his teammates or for himself. If he’s just a catch-and-shoot guy, good defenses are just going to wipe him out. So that’s been a big emphasis for him.”

Glass added that he was pleased with Robinson’s five rebounds, which he also called an emphasis for the 25-year-old.

▪ The Heat’s 2019 second-round pick, Stanford forward KZ Okpala, is not part of the team’s summer league roster yet because of NBA rules that prevent Miami from completing — or discussing — his draft-night acquisition until Saturday. The expectation is that he’ll play for the Heat’s summer league team at some point in Las Vegas once his acquisition is finalized.

▪ Foward Yante Maten and guard Kendrick Nunn (the Heat signed both to standard contracts that are not fully guaranteed for next season) were held out of Monday’s summer league opener. As usual in summer league, Miami will rotate through sitting guys in certain games.

▪ The Heat continues the California Classic on Tuesday against the Kings at 11 p.m. — Miami’s second of three games in Sacramento. Tuesday’s contest will be aired on NBA TV.