Ex-Cats

DeMarcus Cousins got married and two of his Kentucky teammates were groomsmen

DeMarcus Cousins back in Lexington

Former Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins returns to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament and talks about his team and calling in former UK teammate Daniel Orton to help the squad. By
Up Next
Former Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins returns to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament and talks about his team and calling in former UK teammate Daniel Orton to help the squad. By

Former University of Kentucky center DeMarcus Cousins got married over the weekend in Atlanta to culminate a busy off-season.

Cousins, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, married his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang, according to media and social media reports. Lang owns Body Language Boutique in Mobile, Ala.

John Wall and Eric Bledsoe, who were teammates of Cousins during the 2009-2010 University of Kentucky men’s basketball season, were among the groomsmen at the wedding, according to People. All three were members of John Calipari’s first recruiting class at Kentucky.

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to our clients Mr and Mrs Demarcus Cousins #mrandmrsdmc of the NBA @lakers @boogiecousins and @mor_guhn We got the call right after our #lilyveventstakesatlanta LAUNCH PARTY which was hella DOPE! and the rest is history. Such an honor to plan and execute for the sweetest couple everrr and wishing them a wonderful blissful marriage Shout out to the vendors who came together literally to make this epicness happen in ATL yesterday. I love you all! And to team LilyVevents and the new team members who got up on their feet to join us yesterday working their absolute butts off THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!! . . BOMB LIST Wedding Planning and Coordination @lilyvevents Floral design, Decor and Rentals @lilyvevents Venue @stregisatl Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Bridal Hair @touchedbytonieb Official Photography and Videography @dmitry_shumanev Bridal attire @daughtersofnonyelum Grooms outfit @richfresh Bridesmaids dresses @bridesbynona Brides second outfit @nicholelynel Stationery @bydamistudiosnyc Entertainment Band @treydanielsmusic Guest appearance entertainment @musicbykem Wedding Cake @juliemillercakedesign Photo booth @photo_booths_to_go Flooring and Lighting @lilyvevents Catering @stregisatl Dj : @frandalaybay Lilyvevents BTS team: @palmvisuals @wootenphotos @alakijastudios @tomilolaofbiggles Sparklers and dancing clouds @luxuryloungeatl Room draping @uniqueeventelements . . #nbawedding #atlantawedding #demarcuscousins #EditorsCircle #goplatinumlist #graceormonde #insideweddings #blackbride1998 #atlantaweddings #weddingdetails #bridalinspiration #goldwedding #floraldesign #philawedding #theknot #mdweddings #dmvweddings #thecoordinatedbride #njweddings #newyorkweddings #luxuryweddings #luxuryeventdesign #lilyvevents

A post shared by Lily V events (@lilyvevents) on

“We translated a millennial’s interpretation of old Hollywood and what it would be like in current times using Morgan’s love for flowers and ensuring the arrangements were just as towering as Demarcus,” wedding planner Lynn Ehumadu of Lily V Events told People. “Demarcus’ sense of style made this modern glam wedding our clients’ dream come true!”

The married couple entered the reception to Nipsey Hussle’s song “The Weather” and showed off moves on the dance floor, according to video posted to social media.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much for exclusive @people Magazine Read all about the remarkable journey of Demarcus and Morgan here https://people.com/sports/demarcus-cousins-marries-morgan-lang/ Thank you @boogiecousins and @mor_guhn for this Very Special Weekend @lakers ————————————————————————Photo&Video @dmitry_shumanev Wedding Design and Planning @lilyvevents Wedding Venue @stregisatl Wedding custom gown @daughtersofnonyelum Groom’s attire @richfresh Bridal Makeup @fanciivy_mua Makeup for the day @itsjessmakeup Hair @touchedbytonieb Entertainment @treydanielsmusic DJ @frandalaybay ————————————————————————- #demarcuscousins #boogiecousins #lakernation #lakers #nbanews #destinationwedding #destinationweddingphotographer #destinationweddingvideographer #stregis #stregiswedding #stregisatlanta #celebritywedding #celebrityweddingphotographer #celebrityweddingvideographer #celebrityweddingphotography #nba #sports #sport #bball #ball

A post shared by Shumanev Production (@dmitry_shumanev) on

Cousins’ outfit was designed by Rich Fresh, who wrote on Instagram he received a text message from Cousins after the former Wildcat saw a tuxedo Fresh designed for fellow NBA star Draymond Green.

“He goes on to tell me about this beautiful wedding that he and his fiancee Morgan were planning and how clean he wanted to look, elegant, Gatsbyesque ... all of the proper adjectives,” said Fresh, who described the wedding as “beautiful.”

A player who followed Cousins at Kentucky before later becoming his NBA teammate, Anthony Davis, also attended the wedding, People reported. Davis caught the garter, according to video posted on Instagram.

Cousins and Lang got engaged July 4, 2018, and Lang showed off her ring in an Instagram post a few weeks later.

Cousins signed with the Lakers last month to join Davis and LeBron James. Earlier this month, it was revealed Cousins tore his ACL and will likely miss all of the 2019-20 season.

  Comments  