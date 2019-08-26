DeMarcus Cousins got married and two of his Kentucky teammates were groomsmen

DeMarcus Cousins back in Lexington Former Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins returns to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament and talks about his team and calling in former UK teammate Daniel Orton to help the squad. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins returns to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament and talks about his team and calling in former UK teammate Daniel Orton to help the squad.

Former University of Kentucky center DeMarcus Cousins got married over the weekend in Atlanta to culminate a busy off-season.

Cousins, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, married his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang, according to media and social media reports. Lang owns Body Language Boutique in Mobile, Ala.

John Wall and Eric Bledsoe, who were teammates of Cousins during the 2009-2010 University of Kentucky men’s basketball season, were among the groomsmen at the wedding, according to People. All three were members of John Calipari’s first recruiting class at Kentucky.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We translated a millennial’s interpretation of old Hollywood and what it would be like in current times using Morgan’s love for flowers and ensuring the arrangements were just as towering as Demarcus,” wedding planner Lynn Ehumadu of Lily V Events told People. “Demarcus’ sense of style made this modern glam wedding our clients’ dream come true!”

The married couple entered the reception to Nipsey Hussle’s song “The Weather” and showed off moves on the dance floor, according to video posted to social media.

Life is bigger than basketball. DeMarcus Cousins got married yesterday. He deserves some happiness. Congrats to Boogie Cousins! pic.twitter.com/TUZBbIfW1D — Heart of NBA (@HeartofNBA) August 26, 2019

Cousins’ outfit was designed by Rich Fresh, who wrote on Instagram he received a text message from Cousins after the former Wildcat saw a tuxedo Fresh designed for fellow NBA star Draymond Green.

“He goes on to tell me about this beautiful wedding that he and his fiancee Morgan were planning and how clean he wanted to look, elegant, Gatsbyesque ... all of the proper adjectives,” said Fresh, who described the wedding as “beautiful.”

A player who followed Cousins at Kentucky before later becoming his NBA teammate, Anthony Davis, also attended the wedding, People reported. Davis caught the garter, according to video posted on Instagram.

Cousins and Lang got engaged July 4, 2018, and Lang showed off her ring in an Instagram post a few weeks later.

Cousins signed with the Lakers last month to join Davis and LeBron James. Earlier this month, it was revealed Cousins tore his ACL and will likely miss all of the 2019-20 season.