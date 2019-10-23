Former UK standout P.J. Washington set an NBA record in his first career game

P.J. Washington set the bar high in his debut for the Charlotte Hornets.

The former University of Kentucky standout started, scored a team-high 27 points and shot 9-for-17 in the Hornets’ 126-125 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. It was the first game for both franchises.

He was 7-for-10 from behind the three-point line, making five in the first half, and had 4 rebounds and a block. Washington set a new record for made 3-pointers in a player’s debut; Jake Layman (Portland Trail Blazers) and Donyell Marshall (Minnesota Timberwolves) each previously owned the record with five made 3-pointers in the first games of their career. He also set a franchise record for most points by a rookie in his debut.

Washington played two seasons at UK and was an All-America selection following his sophomore campaign, in which he averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, both team highs.

Charlotte drafted Washington with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Washington played a game-high 38 minutes. Malik Monk, another former Wildcat and a current teammate, played 17 minutes, scoring 7 points on 3-for-4 shooting.