NBA Draft wrap-up: 2 UK players hit the lottery; Keldon ekes into 1st round

Prospective NBA Draft picks posed for a group photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, with basketball on Thursday night in New York. AP

Kentucky’s 2019 NBA Draft finished up with a pair of lottery picks — PJ Washington and Tyler Herro — and another first-rounder in Keldon Johnson. Here are the links to all of our draft night coverage:

▪ NBA Draft updates: Three Kentucky Wildcats selected in first round

▪ Here’s what every first-round pick in the NBA Draft will make next season

▪ 2020 NBA Draft: Four Kentucky Wildcats included in way-too-early projections

▪ NBA Draft fashion: $50,000 worth of diamonds on the wrist of one former UK star

▪ Took a bit of a wait (plus an erroneous tweet), but Keldon Johnson’s headed to Spurs

▪ PJ Washington keeps John Calipari’s UK lottery pick streak alive

▪ Tyler Herro is Kentucky’s second lottery pick of the night

▪ UK continues dominance of NBA Draft lottery with back-to-back picks in 2019

▪ Kentucky’s Reid Travis goes undrafted, will seek free agent deal

▪ Everything UK’s Tyler Herro had to say after getting drafted by the Heat

▪ Everything UK’s PJ Washington had to say after getting drafted by the Hornets

▪ Everything UK’s Keldon Johnson had to say after getting drafted by the Spurs

▪ ‘New-employee kits’ for Kentucky’s latest batch of NBA Draft picks

▪ Every first-round NBA Draft pick in Kentucky basketball history

▪ Murray State’s Morant first player from Kentucky off the board in NBA Draft

▪ Everything Murray State’s Ja Morant had to say after getting drafted by the Grizzlies

Draft preview coverage

▪ On NBA Draft eve, a roundup of mock drafts

▪ From NBA Draft to NBA All-Star? Only a small percentage make it.

▪ On eve of NBA Draft, Kentucky freshman says it all began with a sibling rivalry.

▪ Stay tuned: PJ Washington says NBA will see more than he showed at Kentucky

▪ NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s PJ Washington

▪ NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Tyler Herro

▪ NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Keldon Johnson

▪ NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Reid Travis