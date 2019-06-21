Ex-Cats

NBA Draft wrap-up: 2 UK players hit the lottery; Keldon ekes into 1st round

Prospective NBA Draft picks posed for a group photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, with basketball on Thursday night in New York.
Prospective NBA Draft picks posed for a group photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, with basketball on Thursday night in New York. Julio Cortez AP

Kentucky’s 2019 NBA Draft finished up with a pair of lottery picks — PJ Washington and Tyler Herro — and another first-rounder in Keldon Johnson. Here are the links to all of our draft night coverage:

NBA Draft updates: Three Kentucky Wildcats selected in first round

Here’s what every first-round pick in the NBA Draft will make next season

2020 NBA Draft: Four Kentucky Wildcats included in way-too-early projections

NBA Draft fashion: $50,000 worth of diamonds on the wrist of one former UK star

Took a bit of a wait (plus an erroneous tweet), but Keldon Johnson’s headed to Spurs

PJ Washington keeps John Calipari’s UK lottery pick streak alive

Tyler Herro is Kentucky’s second lottery pick of the night

UK continues dominance of NBA Draft lottery with back-to-back picks in 2019

Kentucky’s Reid Travis goes undrafted, will seek free agent deal

Everything UK’s Tyler Herro had to say after getting drafted by the Heat

Everything UK’s PJ Washington had to say after getting drafted by the Hornets

Everything UK’s Keldon Johnson had to say after getting drafted by the Spurs

‘New-employee kits’ for Kentucky’s latest batch of NBA Draft picks

Every first-round NBA Draft pick in Kentucky basketball history

Murray State’s Morant first player from Kentucky off the board in NBA Draft

Everything Murray State’s Ja Morant had to say after getting drafted by the Grizzlies

Draft preview coverage

On NBA Draft eve, a roundup of mock drafts

From NBA Draft to NBA All-Star? Only a small percentage make it.

On eve of NBA Draft, Kentucky freshman says it all began with a sibling rivalry.

Stay tuned: PJ Washington says NBA will see more than he showed at Kentucky

NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s PJ Washington

NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Tyler Herro

NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Keldon Johnson

NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Reid Travis

  Comments  