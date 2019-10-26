Great debate in Wisconsin: Cheer Tyler Herro’s homecoming or boo him?

The return of former University of Kentucky basketball standout Tyler Herro to Wisconsin for his first NBA game in his hometown of Milwaukee set off a compelling Twitter debate on Saturday.

Herro, a rookie with the Miami Heat, was met with a mixed reception — some cheers, some boos, some general disinterest — when he took the floor in the Fiserv Forum for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

During his recruiting process in high school, Herro memorably committed to the University of Wisconsin then later de-committed and ultimately chose to play at Kentucky.

Former University of Wisconsin star Sam Dekker, who later briefly played for the Bucks as well, chastised fans who chose to boo Herro in his hometown return on Saturday.

If you’re in Milwaukee right now and you boo’d Tyler Herro getting announced as a starter in his 2nd career NBA game, you’re a miserable person. The kid lived out his dream, there’s more to life than a recruit not going to your favorite school. Embrace a hometown kid. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) October 26, 2019

Dekker’s tweet set off a debate.

Should fans be in full support of a hometown player forever, no matter what?

Or is it OK to boo the hometown kid if he plays for an opposing team — especially given his de-commitment from the home-state school?

This group landed on the go ahead and boo him side:

I understand the idea of not booing him, I guess I don’t understand the idea of embracing someone who chose to leave the state and is now an opposing starter solely because of their birthplace? — Quinn Cretton (@QuinnCretton) October 26, 2019 I don’t have to like Tyler Herro just because he’s from Wisconsin. — Jack Pine Express (@kwzanella) October 26, 2019 Idk if i would boo him but im certainly not going to cheer for him because he was born in my state. Thats not how my fandom works. — Shroomfive (@Shroomfive) October 26, 2019 You don’t commit, and pull out. Character compromised. Should have never committed if he had grandeur thoughts. — Tom Schmitz (@commishETBass) October 26, 2019 He recommitted and left your favorite school high and dry with no options it was so late. Boo all you want kids. — Stan Wilton (@StanWilton) October 26, 2019

These fans said it’s OK to cheer for the hometown Herro and support the local team as well:

Facts, at this point he's an NBA player from Wisconsin gotta support him — Sticks4MVP (@LSimmerman4) October 26, 2019 love the badgers but herro obviously made the right choice in going to kentucky. no way he has the type of success he did by going to wisconsin. if people can’t see that, then they’re blind. wished he went to wisco, but i’ll still cheer for his success regardless — emma (@emmabee_16) October 26, 2019 He made the right decision leaving this state. He’s a dog and gonna be a bad man for years to come. pic.twitter.com/zx5OhNLIkC — JK (@Jkayfourty7) October 26, 2019 Agreed. Wisconsin proud! — Amandalv (@Amandav3) October 26, 2019 A kid from Wisconsin in the NBA just two years removed from high school. Unreal. Way to go, Tyler. — jerry van handel (@stargazejerry) October 26, 2019

Herro, who got his NBA rookie season off to a fast start by scoring 14 points in Wednesday night’s season-opening win over Memphis, was in double figures again on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Herro had 14 points and four rebounds through three quarters but the Heat were trailing the Bucks.