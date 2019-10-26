Ex-Cats
Great debate in Wisconsin: Cheer Tyler Herro’s homecoming or boo him?
The return of former University of Kentucky basketball standout Tyler Herro to Wisconsin for his first NBA game in his hometown of Milwaukee set off a compelling Twitter debate on Saturday.
Herro, a rookie with the Miami Heat, was met with a mixed reception — some cheers, some boos, some general disinterest — when he took the floor in the Fiserv Forum for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
During his recruiting process in high school, Herro memorably committed to the University of Wisconsin then later de-committed and ultimately chose to play at Kentucky.
Former University of Wisconsin star Sam Dekker, who later briefly played for the Bucks as well, chastised fans who chose to boo Herro in his hometown return on Saturday.
Dekker’s tweet set off a debate.
Should fans be in full support of a hometown player forever, no matter what?
Or is it OK to boo the hometown kid if he plays for an opposing team — especially given his de-commitment from the home-state school?
This group landed on the go ahead and boo him side:
These fans said it’s OK to cheer for the hometown Herro and support the local team as well:
Herro, who got his NBA rookie season off to a fast start by scoring 14 points in Wednesday night’s season-opening win over Memphis, was in double figures again on Saturday in Milwaukee.
Herro had 14 points and four rebounds through three quarters but the Heat were trailing the Bucks.
