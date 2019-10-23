Kentucky’s Tyler Herro befuddles Grayson Allen in NBA debut; Towns has career night

Tyler Herro flashed star potential in his NBA debut for the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The former University of Kentucky standout started and scored 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting and tied for second-most on the team with eight rebounds in Miami’s 120-101 win over visiting Memphis. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft played the second-most minutes for the Heat (34) and also had two steals and an assist while turning the ball over just once.

Herro also showed off some nifty handles, at one point taking a pass on the wing and faking out Memphis’ Grayson Allen so thoroughly that the former Duke Blue Devil quickly back-peddled on defense then fell onto his rear end. Herro hit 1-of-2 three pointers and his only free throw in the win.

Tyler Herro didn't even have to try to drop Grayson Allen pic.twitter.com/KUByovJ4Rc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2019

In his lone year with the Wildcats, Herro averaged 14 points per game, trailing only PJ Washington (15.2). Herro sank a team-best 60 three-pointers on the year and hit 93.5 percent of his free throws to set the UK single-season record.

Former Kentucky star Bam Adebayo also started for the Heat on Wednesday, scoring 14 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds. Murray State’s Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2019 draft, scored 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting in his debut for the Grizzlies.

Towns sets new bar

Former Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns has already raised the bar this season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and two-time All-Star hit a career-high seven three-pointers on 11 attempts in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 127-126 overtime win at Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Towns added a game-high 14 rebounds along with three assists, three steals and three blocks. Minnesota survived a 50-point effort from Kyrie Irving, whose potential game-winning shot at the buzzer was off the mark.