Former Kentucky star Devin Booker wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award for 2020-21

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, passed around Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. AP

Former University of Kentucky star Devin Booker was named the winner of the 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award on Wednesday.

Booker, who helped the Phoenix Suns take a 1-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, was selected by fans during a 12-day public voting period as well as by an NBA executive panel for his exceptional community outreach in the greater Phoenix area over the past several months.

“This season, Booker furthered his commitment to the Phoenix community, donating $500,000 to five Arizona community groups for their respective efforts to improve the lives of local youth and families through his Devin Booker Starting Five Initiative, which has committed a total of $2.5 million over the course of five years — $500,000 annually — to five different youth-serving nonprofits in Arizona,” the NBA announced. “Known as the second Starting Five class, Arizona Autism United, Central Arizona Shelter Services, YMCA of Southern Arizona, GAP Ministries and Elevate Phoenix each received a $100,000 grant from Booker to help address critical funding needs following the pandemic and support their respective efforts to improve the lives of local youth and families. The first class — Special Olympics Arizona, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, UMOM New Day Centers and Ability 360— received their $100,000 grants in late 2019.”

Booker was eligible for the seasonlong award after being chosen as a monthly winner in May.

“From the beginning of my career, it has been important for me to be involved with the Suns organization and the community in Phoenix,” Booker said after winning the May award. “All five of these organizations better the lives of the youth by giving them opportunities they need to succeed. I want to thank the organizations for allowing me the opportunity to help advance all of the work they’re doing in our community.”

The Suns and the NBA will recognize Booker prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Additionally, the league announced that the Devin Booker Starting Five Initiative will receive a $25,000 contribution from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente, which sponsors the seasonlong and monthly awards.