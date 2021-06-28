Colangelo says ex-Cat Booker made clear how badly he wanted to play in the Olympics

More than a month ago, former Kentucky player Devin Booker let Jerry Colangelo know how much he wanted to play for the United States in this year’s Olympics.

“He said if we get to the finals and we go all the way, I’ll be on the plane the next day,” Colangelo said during a teleconference Monday.

Colangelo, who has been managing director of USA Men’s Basketball since 2005, said that Booker and two other players named Monday to the U.S. team that will play in Tokyo next month may be on a tight schedule.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for July 22. The U.S. team is to play France in its first game on July 25.

The U.S. team also includes two teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. The Suns and Bucks are playing in conference finals.

Colangelo said he likes to see the U.S. team feature experience and new blood.

Booker and another former UK player on the team, Bam Adebayo, check the new blood box, he said.

“Booker has developed into a real star in my opinion,” Colangelo said of the Phoenix Suns star. “And it’s an incredible story when you think he never started in college.”

Colangelo expressed the hope that the broken nose Booker sustained in the series with the Los Angeles Clippers will not impact his play in the Olympics.

As for Adebayo, Colangelo called the ex-Cat “a young, athletic guy. He can run the court. He’s the shot blocker. He plays above the rim. A young guy like that is very, very important.”

As new blood, Booker and Adebayo can bring a “youthfulness” and a feeling of “exuding confidence,” Colangelo said.

Adebayo and Booker will have a chance to join select company in Kentucky basketball history.

As UK pointed out in a news release, 11 Wildcats have won Olympic gold medals. But two or more UK players have won the gold on the same Olympic team once: the Fabulous Five of Cliff Barker, Ralph Beard, Alex Groza, Wallace Jones and Kenny Rollins in 1948.

Booker, who has led the Suns to the Western Conference finals, is a two-time NBA All-Star. He averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in the regular season. Booker also recently received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in May for his continued commitment to support youth and families throughout the greater Phoenix area.

Booker is nearing 10,000 career points. Just 24 years old, his current point total is the seventh most ever by a player before turning 25.

Former University of Kentucky standout Bam Adebayo was joined by fellow former Wildcat Devin Booker in being named Monday to the U.S. Olympic Team. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Adebayo, a 2020 NBA All-Star, helped lead the Miami Heat to the playoffs the last two years. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team the last two seasons.

Adebayo averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

Booker and Adebayo enjoyed success as Kentucky players. Booker came off the bench for the 2014-15 team that won its first 38 games before losing to Wisconsin in the Final Four. Adebayo helped UK win the 2017 Southeastern Conference championship and advance to the NCAA Elite Eight.

Other players selected to the U.S. team are Bradley Beal (Wizards), Kevin Durant (Nets), Jerami Grant (Pistons), Draymond Green (Warriors), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cavs) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics).

Durant will be playing in a fourth Olympics, which is a record for a U.S. basketball player. Green and Love will be playing in a second Olympics.

This year’s Olympics are July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo. The team is scheduled to begin practice on July 6 in Las Vegas.