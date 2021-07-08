Former Cats say Kentucky good for NIL profits because ‘that fan base is crazy’

You could say former Kentucky player Immanuel Quickley’s initial reaction to the latest significant change in college basketball is that the BBN is ideal for NIL reform.

Speaking during a Wednesday teleconference called to promote the USA Basketball Select team, Quickley embraced the chance college players now have to profit off their names, images and likenesses.

“I feel it’s good for players to benefit off their college name, especially for somebody like me who was going to Kentucky,” Quickley said. “That fan base is crazy. We get recognized going to class, going to get something to eat, going to the mall, going to the movies. We are recognized wherever we go.

“So, I feel we deserve to have a little bit of that notoriety. I’m glad some of my peers will get to experience things like that. I hear people are getting money and getting paid and can help out with their families and stuff like that.”

Quickley is one of four former UK players on the Select team, which is helping the U.S. team prepare for the upcoming Olympics.

Another ex-Cat, Keldon Johnson, also welcomed the idea of college players profiting off NIL.

“It’s a good thing . . . ,” he said. “They bring in all the attention to some programs. Now, they get to benefit from it.”

USA experience

Quickley pointed out that he played on previous USA U17 and U19 teams. One benefit to being on the Select team is to rub shoulders with some of the best NBA players, he said. For instance, Quickley said he had a nice conversation with Kevin Durant at breakfast earlier Wednesday.

“Just being around the best pros, the best basketball players in the world is a great experience,” he said.

Few thoughts

The former UK players have made a good first impression on Gonzaga Coach Mark Few, who is an assistant coach for the Select team.

Of Johnson, Few said, “First of all, how easy he is to coach, and how quickly he picks up on things. . . . He’s a quick learner and just so solid. Good feel for the game. Good size. Good finisher.”

Of Quickley, Few said, “What a bolt of energy he is. And plays with a great joy. . . . I guess I would describe it as youthful exuberance. . . . His decision-making has been just rock solid.”

Of PJ Washington, Few said, “So willing and so ready. And just gives great effort. One of those forwards who can do a lot of things.”

Former Wildcat Keldon Johnson, a second-year pro with the San Antonio Spurs, averaged 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 2020-21. Frank Franklin II AP

Do better

Johnson and Quickley were asked how they’d like to improve going into next season.

Johnson cited better shooting and ball handling as goals. Then he added, “definitely decision making and slowing down and making the right reads.”

Quickley said he may have surprised some with his playmaking this past season. Now, he said he wanted to improve his mid-range game, creating scoring opportunities for teammates and “consistently running the team, which I have been doing here playing a lot of point guard.”

Not satisfied

Quickley made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He averaged 11.4 points and made 38.9 percent of his three-point shots.

“I feel I had a good season,” he said. “But I don’t feel like I had a great season. I feel I could have done a lot more.”

Ping pong

When asked about Quickley, Few first pointed out excellent skills in a game other than basketball.

“He’s currently just holding court as we speak on a ping pong table just outside this interview room,” Few said.

Quickley claimed superior skill at ping pong.

“I’m 5-0 so far,” he said before adding, “I don’t think I’ll be beat. I’m a good basketball player, but in ping pong, I’m right up there.”

Johnson did not sound ready to challenge Quickley.

“I haven’t played yet,” he said. “I’m pretty bad.”

Why?

After answering questions from the media, Few suggested a pointed question — albeit tongue in cheek — that the media could have asked.

“Why didn’t all these guys go to Gonzaga?” he said with a smile.