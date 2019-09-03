Cats meet Cards for first time in 2019-20. It didn’t go well for Kentucky.

UK soccer gears up for NCAA quarterfinals Kentucky men’s soccer coach Johan Cedergren and player Tanner Hummel talk about Friday’s quarterfinal against Maryland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky men’s soccer coach Johan Cedergren and player Tanner Hummel talk about Friday’s quarterfinal against Maryland.

Coming off a banner year in which it won the most games and made the deepest postseason run in program history, the University of Kentucky men’s soccer team is off to an uneven start in its quest to make an even bigger mark this season.

Ranked No. 2 in the College Soccer News Top-30 Poll, the visiting Wildcats were dominated by No. 15 Louisville on Tuesday night, falling to the Cardinals 3-0 at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium and dropping to 1-1 on the year. Kentucky beat Albany 3-2 in last week’s season opener in Lexington.

This year, UK returns 19 players off a team that went 19-2-1 and made it to the Elite Eight for reigning Conference USA Coach of the Year Johan Cedergren. The Cats are again expected to make a run at the C-USA title, placing four players on the preseason all-conference team, including Defensive Player of the Year selection Aime Mabika and Co-Offensive Players of the Year Kalil ElMedkhar and Jason Reyes.

But on Tuesday, Louisville looked far-and-away like the better team. The Cardinals put the Cats on the ropes early, jumping out to a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the match on a goal from junior forward and first-year transfer from UNC-Wilmington Emil Elveroth. In the 20th minute, Louka Masset scored on a penalty kick after being shoved by Kentucky’s Daniel Evans to put the Cardinals up 2-0.

Louisville had Kentucky on its heels the entire first half, pressing the action and taking six shots on goal to just one for the Cats. The overwhelming majority of the first half was played on Kentucky’s side of the pitch.

The Cardinals put the match away with just over eight minutes left to play when Elveroth sent a long pass deep into Kentucky territory and Connor Brazil outraced the Wildcats’ defense and fired a shot into the right side of the net.

The matchup got testy at times, with players jawing back and forth on several occasions. About 12 minutes into the second half Louisville junior midfielder Elijah Amo was ejected after fouling Kentucky’s Marcel Meinzer and receiving his second yellow card in a two-minute span. Meinzer and Amo shared some angry words before Amo left the pitch.

The Wildcats play their next two matches at home, beginning with Tulsa on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. They’ll host Xavier on Sept. 11. Louisville (1-0-1), which opened its season with a 2-2 tie against Cleveland State, has three straight road games beginning with Florida Atlantic on Friday at 7 p.m.

Next games

Tulsa at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Louisville at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m. Friday