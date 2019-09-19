UK women’s soccer drops SEC opener, but youth movement paying off early for Cats

UK soccer gears up for NCAA quarterfinals Kentucky men’s soccer coach Johan Cedergren and player Tanner Hummel talk about Friday’s quarterfinal against Maryland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky men’s soccer coach Johan Cedergren and player Tanner Hummel talk about Friday’s quarterfinal against Maryland.

After a disappointing campaign in 2018, the University of Kentucky women’s soccer team is off to its best start in four years.

But on Thursday night the Wildcats hit a bit of a bump, falling to visiting Auburn 2-1 in double overtime at the Bell Complex in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference schedule for both teams.

With an overhauled roster that features 14 freshmen, the Wildcats have already won as many games as they did all last season, when they went 5-14 and suffered a 10-game losing streak that was finally broken in the season finale when they beat Georgia 2-1 for their only conference win of the year.

On Thursday, a pair of freshmen got Kentucky on the board early. After a corner kick, Hannah Richardson took a short pass from Hunter Koziara off her chest then booted the ball into the right side of the net to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

The Wildcats’ defense held firm through most of the match, but the Tigers got the equalizer in the 80th minute when Jessie Gerow knifed into the box and slipped a header past UK goalie Steph Stull. Auburn’s Hailey Whitaker connected on the game-winning goal off an assist by Gerow in the fifth minute of the second overtime session.

At 5-2-2, UK has its best record through nine games under third-year head coach Ian Curry. It’s also the best mark through nine games for the Wildcats since 2015, when they began the year 7-1-1 and finished with a record of 10-7-3, falling to LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Richardson’s UK career has gotten off to a red-hot start. The Bartlett, Ill., native, who’s a member of the U-20 United States Women’s National Team, leads the Wildcats with six goals. Her fellow freshman forward, Jordyn Rhodes, ranks second with four goals.

UK will complete its non-conference schedule on Sunday when it hosts Central Michigan. The Wildcats return to SEC play at Texas A&M on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Next Game

Central Michigan at Kentucky

Sunday, Sept. 22: 2 p.m.