‘She’s brought so much life to the field.’ Senior slugger set to lead UK softball.

When college sports came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic last March, the University of Kentucky softball team was off to its best start since 2014, when the program made its only appearance in the College World Series.

At 20-4 and having just taken two of three games from Texas A&M to win their first Southeastern Conference series of the season, the Wildcats were rolling. Then, COVID-19 dropped the curtain on the good times.

“It’s very easy to look at it that we got cheated out of a season, but I think it’s also beneficial to look at what could come out of it,” junior Kayla Kowalik said during Media Day on Tuesday. “I look at it as, this is my opportunity. I didn’t know if I was going to get to play or practice in the fall and now I get to. We took it as a new opportunity every single day and I think that made us more grateful for it.”

Now — nearly a year since playing their last game — the Wildcats are set to open the 2021 season this weekend in the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. Ranked No. 13 in the USA Today/NFCA preseason coaches poll, the Cats are ready to pick up where they left off last March.

“It’s been a long 11 months for spring sports and the softball team,” UK Coach Rachel Lawson, who’s entering her 14th year at the helm, said. “Really excited just to get out there on Friday and play somebody other than ourselves.”

No one could have blamed senior infielder Mallory Peyton if she felt cheated by the way things unfolded last season. After all, the Madisonville native was in the midst of a breakout junior campaign when COVID struck. But true to her upbeat nature, Peyton sought the silver lining amid disappointment.

“It has been a roller coaster of emotions,” Peyton said. “You can’t always control what life throws at you but you have the opportunity to respond in the way you want to respond. I think our team has done a great job of responding (with) a positive attitude.”

One of four players to start all 24 games last season — along with fellow returnees Kowalik and Rylea Smith — Peyton was on pace to shatter her career marks in several offensive categories. Her .379 batting average was more than 100 percentage points ahead of the previous high she set as a freshman. She led the team with 11 home runs and was second with 35 RBI. Peyton’s previous bests of 13 homers and 40 RBI were set during her sophomore year — when she appeared in 59 games.

Lawson said she can count on Peyton to strive for even more growth this season.

“I don’t have to worry about motivating Mallory. She’s an incredibly self-motivated person,” Lawson said. “She’s always trying to accomplish something and she’s always working on something. ... She just loves being on the field.”

Beyond her numbers, Peyton’s attitude and leadership are invaluable. To illustrate that, Lawson relayed a story about a preseason workout from which Peyton was absent.

“She had to miss a scrimmage day,” Lawson said. “I hated it. She wasn’t there and it was just miserable because she’s brought so much life to the field; she’s energetic, she’s fun.”

Peyton is even willing to mix it up with the coaching staff.

“You can even talk a little trash to her and she’ll give it back to you,” Lawson said. “She just makes the day better, so that’s how I know when somebody’s on her ‘A’ game, and I’m just looking forward to her getting out on the field and showing what she’s capable of doing.”

Peyton said she’s “optimistic” she’ll be able to quickly recapture the magic that was working for her last season.

“I’m grateful for where I left off and I feel in practice right now I’m getting back into that groove as we’re scrimmaging,” Peyton said. “I’m feeling really comfortable in the box right now and I’m feeling comfortable that I’ll be able to pick up where I left off.”

Speaking of which, Lawson is hopeful the team as a whole can pick up where it left off in 2020. And the aim, as always, is to get back to the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

“That’s why you pick Kentucky. You don’t come to Kentucky if you don’t want to be in the World Series, if you don’t want to put in the time and the effort and the work to win an SEC championship, to go to the World Series,” Lawson said.

“You have to believe you can get there. And that’s the thing that continues to push our team. Win or lose, that is always the goal. And that’s why they work so hard in the offseason, because that dream of going to Oklahoma City ... is still out there.”

This weekend

Kentucky at Samford

When: Friday, 5 p.m. EST; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Live video broadcasts: ESPN Plus (subscription required)

2021 UK softball schedule

(Home games in all-capital letters)

Feb. 12-13: Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.; 18: at UNC Greensboro; 20-21: Campbell Invitational in Buies Creek, N.C.; 25-28: The Spring Games in Orlando, Fla.;

March 4-7: Florida Atlantic University Tournament in Boca Raton, Fla.; 10: MOREHEAD ST.; 12-14: at Florida; 16: EASTERN KENTUCKY; 17: at Western Kentucky; 19-21: JOHN CROPP CLASSIC; 26-28: ALABAMA;

April 2-4: at Tennessee; 7: at Louisville; 9-11: GEORGIA; 14: at Eastern Kentucky; 16-18: at Auburn; 21: LOUISVILLE; 23-25: LOUISIANA ST.; April 30-May 2: at Texas A&M;

May 7-9: SOUTH CAROLINA; 12-15: SEC Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Ala.