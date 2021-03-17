‘It feels like your family.’ UK finally plays a home game and the wait is worth it.

Playing at home for the first time in more than a calendar year, the University of Kentucky softball team gave fans — human and cardboard alike — a thrill on Tuesday night.

Mallory Peyton launched a three-run homer and the ninth-ranked Wildcats overcame their biggest deficit of the season to knock off Eastern Kentucky 6-5 at John Cropp Stadium. Peyton’s sixth bomb of the year was part of a four-run fourth inning for the Wildcats, who clawed back from a 3-0 hole. Peyton — a senior from Madisonville — is now tied with star freshman Erin Coffel for the team lead in RBI with 29.

The Wildcats survived a big night by EKU freshman Jaelyn Sanders. The Louisville native and Male High School graduate hit two homers and drove in all five EKU runs. Sanders’ two-run shot in the top of the sixth pulled the Colonels back within a run. UK Coach Rachel Lawson then turned to star pitcher Autumn Humes and the fifth-year senior retired five straight to pick up the save, closing the game with a strikeout.

Peyton further helped the cause with a pair of nifty defensive plays at first base following Sanders’ second homer.

“Mallory’s been making those plays all year,” Lawson said. “She’s been key for us. She’s one of those people that you really look forward to when she goes in the box, and defensively ... she’s one of our steadiest players and she’s kind of our anchor in the infield. I feel great about the way she’s playing right now.”

Tuesday’s game marked the first time UK (21-2, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) played at home since March 11, 2020. John Cropp Stadium was limited to 20 percent capacity, and socially distanced groups of fans took in the action along with a healthy crowd of cardboard fan cutouts.

“Just to be back here in our stadium, we love it,” Lawson said. “We have so many people that come to all the games and have for years, so it feels like your family because our stadium is so close to the field. Just to be able to get on the field was a lot of fun, it’s why you play the game and we were just happy to be here.”

Kentucky head coach Rachel Lawson greeted fans before Tuesday night’s first Wildcats home game in more than a year. The crowd was limited to 20 percent capacity because of COVID-19 protocols. Ken Weaver

The Wildcats entered the matchup with the Colonels off a series loss at No. 5 Florida last weekend. In the first SEC series for both teams, the Gators took the first two games while the Wildcats salvaged the last thanks to Rylea Smith’s go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth. EKU (12-6, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference) lost two of three at Murray State last weekend.

Grace Baalman started in the circle for UK and worked around a lead-off double by EKU’s Sammi Miller in the top of the first, but Baalman was unable to escape clean from a second-inning jam. Following a walk and a single, Sanders drilled a no-doubt three-run homer to left field to give the Colonels a 3-0 lead. That marked Kentucky’s biggest deficit of the season.

“We’ve been behind in some games before, we have a lot of confidence in our offense,” Lawson said. “We knew that we could claw our way back into it ... I was really pleased with our offense, that they stayed the course, they chipped away, and then eventually we got that big inning.”

Baalman got one back in the bottom half, singling home Renee Abernathy, who led off with a hit then stole second base. Miranda Stoddard replaced Baalman in the top of the third with one out and a runner on first and drew consecutive popups to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Kayla Kowalik demonstrated why Lawson said in the preseason the junior might end up being the best lead-off hitter in program history. Kowalik bunted for a base hit then stole second and moved to third on a fly-out, sliding in just ahead of the left fielder’s throw. Lauren Johnson brought Kowalik home with a double down the left-field line, cutting EKU’s lead to 3-2.

Jaelyn Sanders was greeted at home plate by Eastern Kentucky teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning. Sanders hit two home runs and drove in all five EKU runs on Tuesday night. Ken Weaver

Baalman remained in the game as the designated player and led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk then was replaced as a runner by Humes. Stoddard moved Humes to second with a bunt, then Tatum Spangler brought her home with a bloop single to tie the game 3-3. Smith then reached on an error, setting the stage for Peyton’s go-ahead homer.

Peyton knows the Wildcats must bring their ‘A’ game when taking the field against other programs from the commonwealth and UK faces another such test at Western Kentucky on March 24. That game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed because of expected inclement weather.

“You kind of have to treat every game like it’s a World Series game,” Peyton said. “You have to bring that same intensity to these in-state games as you would in an SEC series. Personally, I have friends on both Eastern and Western, so it’s easy for me to get pumped up and want to beat them.

“I know they want to beat us just as bad. So, knowing that they’re my friends and proving that we’re the best in-state school is kind of more motivation for me.”

Kentucky’s Kayla Kowalik bunted for a single and eventually scored in the third inning of the Wildcats’ 6-5 win over EKU at John Cropp Stadium on Tuesday night. It was UK’s first home game in more than a calendar year. Ken Weaver

Next games

Dayton at No. 9 Kentucky (doubleheader)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky (doubleheader)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday