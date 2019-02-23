Shinn shines, but No. 3 Texas Tech hands Kentucky second straight loss

Kentucky’s baseball team lost by three runs to third-ranked Texas Tech for a second straight time on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

The Cats, who came into this weekend’s series off a season-opening, three-game sweep of Austin Peay, dropped a 10-7 decision a day after falling 7-4 in the first matchup against the Red Raiders.

Kentucky (3-2) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead. That included a three-run homer from Ryan Shinn.

But Texas Tech answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame to seize control of the game.

Miscues plagued the Cats, whose four errors included a pair by shortstop Alex Rodriguez.

Shinn, who also had two doubles, finished the game with three of UK’s 10 hits. Going back to the final game of the Austin Peay series Shinn reached base 10 consecutive times.

Dylan Neuse was 2-for-5 with five RBI, including a solo homer and a grand slam, for Texas Tech.

Kentucky has one more game to go against the Red Raiders before returning to Lexington and hosting the inaugural game at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday against Eastern Kentucky.

Next game

Kentucky at No. 3 Texas Tech

2 p.m. Sunday (WBUL-98.5)