Kentucky baseball releases SEC schedule. Wildcats to play 30 conference games.

The University of Kentucky baseball team released the Southeastern Conference portion of its 2021 schedule on Tuesday. The Wildcats will play 10 series and a total of 30 SEC games this season, with 18 games against opponents that are ranked in the top 25 of the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll released in December.

The Cats will play five league series at home and five on the road and will kick off the conference season when they host Missouri at Kentucky Proud Park March 19-21.

In addition to Missouri, they’ll host No. 7 LSU, Alabama, No. 1 Florida and No. 21 South Carolina. UK will travel to Auburn, No. 9 Mississippi State, No. 12 Georgia, Tennessee and will close the regular season at No. 2 Vanderbilt May 20-22. The SEC Tournament is scheduled to be held May 25-30 in Hoover, Ala.

Kentucky’s non-conference schedule, game times and updated COVID-19 safety and attendance protocols at Kentucky Proud Park will be released at a later date.

The Cats are entering their fifth season under head coach Nick Mingione. UK went 11-6 last season before the pandemic halted college sports, ending the year with a 10-4 victory over Western Kentucky. Top returning players for the Cats include 2020 national co-freshman of the year John Rhodes, along with 2021 preseason All-Americans T.J. Collett and Austin Schultz.

2021 UK baseball SEC schedule

(Home games in all-capital letters)

March 19-21: MISSOURI; 26-28: at Auburn;

April 1-3: at Mississippi State; 9-11: LOUISIANA STATE; 16-18: at Georgia; 23-25: ALABAMA; April 30-May 2: at Tennessee;

May 7-9: FLORIDA; 14-16: SOUTH CAROLINA; 20-22: at Vanderbilt;

May 25-30: SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.