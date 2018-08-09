Team. The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team beat the Bahamas Select Team 85-61 at the Atlantis Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.
UK Men's Basketball

Time, TV, live stream for Thursday night’s Kentucky game in the Bahamas

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 09, 2018 05:02 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Thursday night’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game against San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina at the Atlantis Resort’s Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Television

Network: SEC Network

ESPN broadcast team: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Seth Greenberg, analyst; Dan Dakich, analyst

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Internet

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog.

on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writer Jerry Tipton, who will be courtside in Imperial Arena. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.

Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com

By

