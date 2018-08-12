Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson drove to the basket during the Wildcats’ win over Mega Bemax of Serbia on Saturday night.
UK Men's Basketball

Time, TV, live stream for Sunday’s Kentucky game in the Bahamas

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 12, 2018 01:54 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Sunday afternoon’s University of Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game against Team Toronto at the Atlantis Resort’s Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Television

Network: SEC Network

ESPN broadcast team: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Seth Greenberg, analyst; Dan Dakich, analyst

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Internet

Liveblog: Follow and comment along with columnist John Clay’s liveblog on Kentucky.com.

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writer Jerry Tipton, who will be courtside in Imperial Arena. Visit Kentucky.com for photos, statistics, analysis, video interviews and more after the game.

Live video of the game: WatchESPN.com

The University of Kentucky basketball team opened its practice to the media on Wednesday as the Wildcats prepared for their trip to the Bahamas next week.

By

