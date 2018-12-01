Late surge sends 10th-ranked Kentucky past UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro came to Rupp Arena with an all-time record of 0-30 against ranked teams. The Spartans also had an 0-9 record against current Southeastern Conference schools.

Kentucky’s victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday mocked those numbers.

The margin in Kentucky’s 78-61 victory disguised a highly competitive game that demanded possession-by-possession attention to detail.

For much of the game, Francis Alonso, a senior guard from Malaga, Spain, outplayed UK’s multi-star products of the United States recruiting process. His 22 points helped UNC Greensboro lead for much of the first 30 minutes and had to make fans of recruiting wonder how the recruiting analysts in Spain say “star” (la estrella).

Kentucky, which is ranked No. 10, improved to 7-1 by pulling away in the second half. UK limited UNC Greensboro to one basket for more than eight minutes. During that time, UK took the lead for good with 8:34 left when Reid Travis used a shot fake to get past his man for a driving dunk.

Alonso went scoreless the final 16:10 as Ashton Hagans made a claim as UK’s defensive stopper. Alonso missed his final five shots (two from three-point range).

Tyler Herro equaled the career-high 18 points he scored against North Dakota. Reid Travis posted a double-double (22 points and 12 rebounds). Keldon Johnson added 18 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

For the first time since the opener against Duke, Kentucky trailed at halftime. The 40-37 deficit at intermission paled next to the 59-42 avalanche Duke inflicted on UK.

But the first half unsettled fans in Rupp Arena. Perhaps the biggest long-term moment of anxiety came with 3:17 left. That’s when Keldon Johnson jumped to rebound a three-point shot by UNC Greensboro. The ball rolled around the rim, perhaps causing Johnson to adjust in mid-air. He landed awkwardly and laid on the floor in obvious pain.

After a few minutes, Johnson got up, but needed help off the court and on a slow hobble to the locker room.

Alonso was a more immediate problem for Kentucky. He had a hand in 23 of UNC Greensboro’s 40 points. He scored 19 points and had two assists.

Alonso, an all-Southern Conference pick last season, was no secret. He came into the game leading the Spartans in scoring (19 per game).

“I think he can shoot it as good as anybody in college basketball,” UNC Greensboro Coach Wes Miller said of Alonso before the game.

Kentucky went through several defenders trying to contain Alonso. Johnson started on Alonso. That didn’t last long. After Alonso drove to a score and then hit a three-pointer on the Spartans’ first two possessions, a change seemed imminent.

Tyler Herro switched onto Alonso. That failed, too. Alonso scored UNC Greensboro’s first 11 points.

Hagans became the third UK defender assigned to Alonso. He had relative success. Hagans blocked a funky one-footed fade-away from the foul line area. That was the only shot Alonso missed in a 5-for-6 shooting half (four of four from three-point range).

It could have been worse. Alonso missed two free throws (five of seven). He came into the game having missed only two in UNC Greensboro’s first eight games).

Late in the half, Alonso further riled UK fans by leaning into Quade Green in an obvious attempt to draw a foul on an unlikely-looking three-point shot. The foul call on Green sparked boos from the crowd.

Kentucky did not pull away early in the second half. A memorable 80-foot drive by Hagans put UK ahead 56-55 with 10:28 left. It was UK’s first lead since the 2:02 mark of the first half.

Hagans changed direction twice en route to the basket, then made a layup while being fouled.

The lead lasted 24 seconds. Neither team seemed likely to pull away this day.