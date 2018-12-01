Box score from Kentucky’s 78-61 win over to UNC Greensboro

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on UNC Greensboro in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Spartans 78-61.
Next up for Kentucky (7-1) is a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York to take on Seton Hall in the Citi Hoops Classic next Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Reid Travis, 22
Rebounds: Travis, 12
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 3
Steals: Hagans, 3
Blocks: Tyler Herro, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery and Hagans, 1
Turnovers: PJ Washington, 4
