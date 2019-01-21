UK basketball’s ahead of schedule (and other Monday takeaways)

Five takeaways from Kentucky’s media availability Monday reflecting on Saturday’s victory at Auburn and looking ahead to Tuesday’s game against Mississippi State:

▪ Assistant coach Tony Barbee, who substituted for John Calipari, said that because of UK’s dependence on freshmen, every season is a roller-coaster ride. Sophomore PJ Washington said UK is ahead of schedule in its progress compared to last season.

▪ As opposed to Auburn’s frenetic pace, Mississippi State prefers a more deliberate style of play. This presents a challenge given how Kentucky is more comfortable in a full-court style.

▪ Owensboro native Aric Holman presents a challenge as a good-shooting big man. He gives State a “big” who’s made more than 40 percent of his three-point shots. UK, which uses its “bigs” as rim protectors, must adapt.

▪ Barbee dismissed the possibility of a so-called “trap game.” Kentucky’s game at Auburn was highly anticipated. Of course, the Cats face Kansas on Saturday as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. State being ranked (No. 22) makes the idea of a “trap game” unlikely, Barbee said.

▪ Kentucky coaches do not worry about Tyler Herro suffering a loss of confidence. Barbee called Herro “the ultimate confidence guy.”

