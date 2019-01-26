Winners and losers from Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge

For the fourth time in the event’s six-year existence, the Big 12 came out on top Saturday in the annual SEC/Big East Challenge.

The Big 12 won six of Saturday’s 10 games, getting victories from Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech. The SEC’s four wins came from Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M.

The Big 12 won the first three challenges 7-3, 6-4 and 7-3 before the leagues split 5-5 in 2016-17. Last year, the SEC won the challenge for the first time, with a 6-4 advantage.

After Saturday’s action, the overall record stands at 35 wins for the Big 12 vs. 25 for the SEC.

Kentucky improved to 3-3 in the challenge after its 71-63 victory over Kansas in Rupp Arena.

Across the six years, UK has lost to Baylor, beat Texas, lost to Kansas, lost to Kansas, beat West Virginia and beat Kansas.

Since there are 14 SEC teams and only 10 Big 12 schools, four from the SEC have to sit out each season. Three of the four SEC schools sidelined this season were ranked in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 — No. 16 Auburn, No. 22 Mississippi State and No. 25 LSU. Unranked Missouri also sat out this year’s challenge.

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which started in 2013-14, was renewed for six more years on Saturday.

Here is how Saturday’s action played out:

SEC wins

No. 8 Kentucky 71, No. 9 Kansas 63: PJ Washington scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, and Kentucky (16-3) beat Kansas (16-4). Washington also had 13 rebounds, helping the Wildcats to a 49-36 advantage on the glass. Reid Travis had 18 points and 12 boards, and Keldon Johnson also posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 1 Tennessee 83, West Virginia 66: Lamonte Turner had 23 points and Tennessee (18-1) held West Virginia (9-11) scoreless for a 9 1/2-minute stretch to win in Knoxville, Tenn.





Texas A&M 65, Kansas State 53: Wendell Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points, all in the second half, and Texas A&M (8-10) ran past Kansas State (15-5) at College Station, Texas.

Georgia 98, Texas 88: Tyree Crump scored 21 points while setting a career high with six three-pointers and Georgia (10-9) enjoyed its best-shooting game of the season to beat Texas (11-9) at Athens, Ga.

Kentucky's PJ Washington beat Kansas' Dedric Lawson for a dunk during the second half in Rupp Arena on Saturday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Big 12 wins

Oklahoma 86, Vanderbilt 55: Christian James scored 21 points to help Oklahoma (15-5) roll past Vanderbilt 9-10) at Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma State 75, South Carolina 70: Thomas Dziagwa matched a career high with 19 points, shooting 5-of-9 from three-point range, to help lead Oklahoma State (9-11) at beat the Gamecocks (10-9) at Stillwater, Okla.

TCU 55, Florida 50: Kouat Noi scored 22 points for TCU (15-4) after outscoring Florida (11-8) for most of the first half and the Horned Frogs held on at Fort Worth, Texas.

Baylor 73, Alabama 68: Mario Kegler scored 17 points, Makai Mason had 13 along with the bucket that put Baylor ahead for good and the Bears (13-6) beat Alabama (12-7) at Waco, Texas.

No. 24 Iowa State 87, No. 20 Mississippi 73: Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, Lindell Wigginton had 18 and Iowa State (15-5) cruised over Ole Miss (14-5) at Oxford, Miss.

No. 14 Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64: Davide Moretti scored 21 points and Jarrett Culver added 15 as the Red Raiders (16-4) turned back the Razorbacks (11-8) at Lubbock, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.