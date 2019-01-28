Kentucky beat two ranked teams in a week. Where did that put Cats in latest poll?

With wins over two top 25 teams last week, Kentucky inched up one spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll released Monday.
The Cats leaped over No. 8 Nevada, a team with just one top 25 win, but could not move past No. 6 Michigan State despite the Spartans’ loss at Purdue on Sunday. Like Kentucky, Michigan State also defeated two top 25 teams in the last seven days.
UK opened the week with a win over No. 22 Mississippi State and finished with a convincing win over then-No. 9 Kansas. The Bulldogs held onto their spot in the rankings after recovering to beat then-No. 16 Auburn later in the week. Kansas dropped to No. 11.
Tennessee earned 48 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to extend the program’s first stint at No. 1 since February 2008. Tennessee (18-1) has won 14 straight games.
The top six remained unchanged, with Duke sitting at No. 2, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State. North Carolina and Marquette each rose two spots to round out the top 10.
No. 15 Louisville made the week’s biggest jump — moving up eight spots — while No. 17 Purdue, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Florida State returned to the rankings.
Auburn, Iowa and Mississippi fell out of the poll.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Tennessee (48)
18-1
1,575
1
2. Duke (12)
17-2
1,527
2
3. Virginia (4)
18-1
1,473
3
4. Gonzaga
19-2
1,382
4
5. Michigan
19-1
1,381
5
6. Michigan St.
18-3
1,235
6
7. Kentucky
16-3
1,226
8
8. Nevada
19-1
1,158
7
9. North Carolina
15-4
1,065
11
10. Marquette
18-3
973
12
11. Kansas
16-4
972
9
12. Virginia Tech
16-3
858
10
13. Houston
20-1
795
17
14. Villanova
16-4
734
18
15. Louisville
15-5
658
23
16. Texas Tech
16-4
561
14
17. Purdue
14-6
532
—
18. Buffalo
18-2
468
14
19. LSU
16-3
435
25
20. Iowa St.
15-5
327
24
21. Maryland
16-5
280
13
22. Mississippi St.
15-4
236
22
23. N.C. State
16-4
203
21
24. Wisconsin
14-6
179
—
25. Florida St.
15-5
141
—
Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.
