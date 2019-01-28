UK Men's Basketball

Kentucky beat two ranked teams in a week. Where did that put Cats in latest poll?

By Jared Peck

January 28, 2019 12:17 PM

Is Kentucky basketball ahead of schedule?

After scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Kentucky basketball’s 71-63 win over Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, UK sophomore PJ Washington is asked if the Wildcats are ahead of schedule this season? The Cats are 16-3.
With wins over two top 25 teams last week, Kentucky inched up one spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll released Monday.

The Cats leaped over No. 8 Nevada, a team with just one top 25 win, but could not move past No. 6 Michigan State despite the Spartans’ loss at Purdue on Sunday. Like Kentucky, Michigan State also defeated two top 25 teams in the last seven days.

UK opened the week with a win over No. 22 Mississippi State and finished with a convincing win over then-No. 9 Kansas. The Bulldogs held onto their spot in the rankings after recovering to beat then-No. 16 Auburn later in the week. Kansas dropped to No. 11.

Tennessee earned 48 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to extend the program’s first stint at No. 1 since February 2008. Tennessee (18-1) has won 14 straight games.

The top six remained unchanged, with Duke sitting at No. 2, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State. North Carolina and Marquette each rose two spots to round out the top 10.

No. 15 Louisville made the week’s biggest jump — moving up eight spots — while No. 17 Purdue, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Florida State returned to the rankings.

Auburn, Iowa and Mississippi fell out of the poll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Tennessee (48)

18-1

1,575

1

2. Duke (12)

17-2

1,527

2

3. Virginia (4)

18-1

1,473

3

4. Gonzaga

19-2

1,382

4

5. Michigan

19-1

1,381

5

6. Michigan St.

18-3

1,235

6

7. Kentucky

16-3

1,226

8

8. Nevada

19-1

1,158

7

9. North Carolina

15-4

1,065

11

10. Marquette

18-3

973

12

11. Kansas

16-4

972

9

12. Virginia Tech

16-3

858

10

13. Houston

20-1

795

17

14. Villanova

16-4

734

18

15. Louisville

15-5

658

23

16. Texas Tech

16-4

561

14

17. Purdue

14-6

532

18. Buffalo

18-2

468

14

19. LSU

16-3

435

25

20. Iowa St.

15-5

327

24

21. Maryland

16-5

280

13

22. Mississippi St.

15-4

236

22

23. N.C. State

16-4

203

21

24. Wisconsin

14-6

179

25. Florida St.

15-5

141

Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.

