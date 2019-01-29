UK Men's Basketball

Live updates from Tuesday night’s Kentucky game at Vanderbilt

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 29, 2019 08:00 PM

Keldon Johnson says Cats ‘all on the same page’ now

UK freshman Keldon Johnson was one of three Wildcats to record a double-double Saturday night against Kansas. He talked up UK's team defense after the victory.
Follow along live Tuesday night as Herald-Leader staff writer Jerry Tipton and the University of Kentucky basketball Twitter account provide live updates from Memorial Gym in Nashville, where seventh-ranked UK is seeking its seventh consecutive victory as it takes on Vanderbilt.

Kentucky comes into the game 16-3 overall and 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt is 9-10 and 0-6.

The game was scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. EST and be televised live on ESPN.

Scroll down below to view updates on Twitter.

2018-19 UK men’s basketball schedule

TV info and live-stream link for Tuesday’s game

Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 56-47 when the teams met Jan. 12 in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 146-47.

