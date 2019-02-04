Kentucky a No. 1 seed for NCAA tourney? It is according to one forecast.

While acknowledging NCAA Tournament bracket forecasts on Feb. 4 are a bit silly with weeks left in the regular season, something happened Monday in one publication’s forecast that will make Kentucky basketball fans take notice.
UK is a No. 1 seed according to USAToday.com.
Monday’s USA Today prediction by Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson is the outlet’s first of the season and puts UK in the West.
“What happened to the Kentucky team that lost to fellow No. 1 seed Duke by 34 points?” USA Today writes. “It doesn’t exist anymore. Coach John Calipari has helped this group gel quickly since November, and now that the dust has settled from the first three months of college basketball, we’ve got another Kentucky team that’s good enough to vie for a national title. At least the résumé says that much.”
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, who has his own “Bracketology,” has moved Kentucky up to a No. 2 seed over the last few weeks, still a notch below Tennessee, Duke, Virginia and Michigan. Gonzaga is a West 2 seed in both the USA Today and ESPN.com brackets.
Kentucky cracked the top 5 at No. 5 in both the Associated Press and Coaches’ Top 25 polls released Monday.
