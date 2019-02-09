Box score from Kentucky’s 71-67 win over Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky took on Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Starkville, Miss, on Saturday. The fifth-ranked Wildcats defeated/lost to the unranked Bulldogs, 71-67.
Next up for Kentucky (20-3 overall, 9-1 SEC) is a home game against No. 21 LSU on Tuesday night.
Points: PJ Washington, 23
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 8
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 9
Steals: Hagans, Travis, Keldon Johnson and Jemarl Baker, 1
Blocks: Travis, 2
Turnovers: Hagans, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
