UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 71-67 win over Mississippi State

Herald-Leader staff report

February 09, 2019 03:15 PM

Kentucky’s PJ Washington (25) took a shot past Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.
Kentucky’s PJ Washington (25) took a shot past Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s PJ Washington (25) took a shot past Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky took on Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Starkville, Miss, on Saturday. The fifth-ranked Wildcats defeated/lost to the unranked Bulldogs, 71-67.

Next up for Kentucky (20-3 overall, 9-1 SEC) is a home game against No. 21 LSU on Tuesday night.

Points: PJ Washington, 23

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 8

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 9

Steals: Hagans, Travis, Keldon Johnson and Jemarl Baker, 1

Blocks: Travis, 2

Turnovers: Hagans, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  