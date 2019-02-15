Kentucky-Tennessee will be a ‘roughhouse game’ (and other UK takeaways)

UK Men's Basketball

By Jerry Tipton

February 15, 2019 03:36 PM

Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari talks about his team’s game against No. 1-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Rupp Arena. Tennessee has won 19 straight games. The Vols are 11-0 in the SEC.
Five takeaways from Kentucky’s media session previewing Saturday’s game against No. 1 Tennessee:

John Calipari endorsed the idea that a 19-game winning streak and No. 1 ranking translates that Tennessee is good. He emphasized rebounding in what he said would be a “roughhouse game.”

Ashton Hagans has not played as well of late: one steal in the last two games (56 minutes). Calipari suggested that Hagans had hit the metaphorical freshman wall. UK will need him to play well again on Saturday.

Calipari, plus EJ Montgomery and Keldon Johnson dismissed the notion of Kentucky suffering a hangover after the loss to LSU on a controversial last-second tip-in. That’s no issue going forward.

Tennessee forces opponents to make jump shots. It would be a good time for Kentucky to live up to Calipari’s repeated insistence that this is his best-shooting team.

If Kentucky loses, the Cats would fall three games behind Tennessee with six to go in the SEC regular-season race. Big deal? Medium-sized deal? No deal? Calipari said it’d be less than no deal.

