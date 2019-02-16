UK Men's Basketball

College GameDay returns to UK for Tennessee game

By Karla Ward

February 16, 2019 04:39 PM

Sights and scenes from ESPN GameDay at Memorial Coliseum

ESPN College GameDay visited Lexington for the second time this season, coming to Memorial Coliseum before No. 1 Tennessee visits No. 5 Kentucky in Rupp Arena.
By
Up Next
ESPN College GameDay visited Lexington for the second time this season, coming to Memorial Coliseum before No. 1 Tennessee visits No. 5 Kentucky in Rupp Arena.
By

ESPN’s College GameDay was back in Lexington for the second time this season for the Wildcats’ faceoff against Tennessee on Saturday.

It was the first time the show has been to the University of Kentucky twice in the same season. UK says GameDay has visited the same school twice in one season only once before — at North Carolina in 2017.

This time, the show was broadcast live from Memorial Coliseum, the home of UK women’s basketball.

UK sophomore McKinley Webb won $19,000 after hitting a half-court shot during the show.

Karla Ward

Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.

  Comments  