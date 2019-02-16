College GameDay returns to UK for Tennessee game

ESPN’s College GameDay was back in Lexington for the second time this season for the Wildcats’ faceoff against Tennessee on Saturday.
It was the first time the show has been to the University of Kentucky twice in the same season. UK says GameDay has visited the same school twice in one season only once before — at North Carolina in 2017.
This time, the show was broadcast live from Memorial Coliseum, the home of UK women’s basketball.
UK sophomore McKinley Webb won $19,000 after hitting a half-court shot during the show.
