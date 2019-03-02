Box score from Kentucky’s 71-52 loss to Tennessee

The University of Kentucky took on Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon. The fourth-ranked Wildcats fell to the seventh-ranked Volunteers, 71-52.
Next up for Kentucky (24-5 overall, 13-3 SEC) is a visit to Mississippi on Tuesday night.
Points: PJ Washington, 13
Rebounds: Nick Richards, Keldon Johnson, 7
Assists: Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 3
Steals: PJ Washington, Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery, 1
Blocks: Nick Richards, 3
Turnovers: Tyler Herro, 5
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
