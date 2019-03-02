UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 71-52 loss to Tennessee

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 02, 2019 04:23 PM

Kentucky’s PJ Washington (25) tried to get a shot off against Tennessee’s Kyle Alexander, left, and Grant Williams.
The University of Kentucky took on Tennessee in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon. The fourth-ranked Wildcats fell to the seventh-ranked Volunteers, 71-52.

Next up for Kentucky (24-5 overall, 13-3 SEC) is a visit to Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Points: PJ Washington, 13

Rebounds: Nick Richards, Keldon Johnson, 7

Assists: Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, 3

Steals: PJ Washington, Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery, 1

Blocks: Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: Tyler Herro, 5

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

