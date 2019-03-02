Live updates from Kentucky vs. Tennessee college basketball

In search of a sweep over their border rival to the south, the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CBS has the television coverage.

Kentucky thumped then-No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 in Rupp Arena just three weeks ago. That victory snapped a 19-game Tennessee win streak and handed a puzzled Rick Barnes — “I didn’t recognize my team,” the Tennessee coach said that night — and his Vols their first loss of the conference season. Now the two teams are locked in a three-way tie for first place with LSU in the conference standings. Each is 13-2 in conference play with three regular season games remaining.

UK coach John Calipari has lost his last three trips to Rocky Top. In fact, Calipari is 3-5 against the Vols in Knoxville and 8-1 against Tennessee in Lexington. The two teams have split their last four meetings. Tennessee won last year’s two regular season meetings before UK beat UT to win the SEC Tournament title.

We are here live on press row D in an end zone of the arena. Scroll down for the dedicated Twitter feed.