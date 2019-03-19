Calipari reportedly donates $1 million he received from producers of docuseries

John Calipari has donated the $1 million he received from a Facebook Watch docuseries last year, according to a report from USA Today.
The 10-episode series, “Inside the Madness: Kentucky Basketball,” aired last spring on Facebook Watch. Of the $1 million he reportedly received from its producers, Calipari told USA Today more than $600,000 of it went to at least eight nonprofit organizations, including the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County and the Jimmy V Foundation. Another $141,000 went to debt relief for 19 students in the university’s College of Education, he told USA Today.
“In a perfect world, some of the money we made from the Facebook series would have been distributed to our players,” Calipari said in a statement to USA Today. “Our rules simply won’t allow it. Instead, I’m proud of how they chose to allow themselves to be part of doing something that would make a difference in the lives of so many other people through charitable donations.”
Calipari is the highest-paid college basketball coach in the country, according to Sports Illustrated. His $9.2 million 2019 salary is more than $2 million more than the second highest paid coach, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.
The donations are another show of Calipari’s charitable contributions. This winter, his Calipari Foundation offered financial aid to federal workers who were going unpaid during the government shutdown. In 2017, he donated $150,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
