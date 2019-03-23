Here’s what Wofford’s coach and players had to say after Kentucky’s win

Here’s everything Wofford Coach Mike Young and players Fletcher Magee, Matthew Pegram and Nathan Hoover had to say during the postgame press conference after Wofford lost to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday afternoon:

Opening statement:

MIKE YOUNG: I’m struggling here, pardon me. I applaud Coach Calipari and the Wildcats. They fought, and they were incredibly well prepared. Needless to say, they have very, very good players. I see some of the things we led for 18 minutes, they led for 16. We had 56 shots, they had 52. We’ve been so fortunate in a number of situations, we’ve made our good fortune in a lot of cases. We couldn’t get one break today to get us over the hump. But I do, I applaud a really fine Kentucky team.

Q. Fletcher, just how disappointing to go 0-for-12 from three-point range?

FLETCHER MAGEE: Yeah, I mean, it’s incredibly disappointing. I feel like if I make three of those shots, we win the game. You know, a lot of them were good shots, and just — they didn’t go in.

Q. Can you put into perspective for us in terms of when was the last time you went an entire game missing a three-pointer

FLETCHER MAGEE: Yeah, I think I’ve done it a couple times this year. You know, sometimes you shoot the ball just how you think you’re going to shoot it and it feels good and looks good and just doesn’t go in. Just one of those days.

Q. Fletcher, can you talk to us about what Kentucky did defensively against you? Did they play you differently than the teams that see you all the time in the Southern Conference? What did they do defensively that caused you to go 0-for-12?

FLETCHER MAGEE: Yeah, they played pretty good defense as far as topping me and trying to deny me the ball and not come off screens and stuff. But a lot of schools have done that. A lot of teams have done that to me before, and we’ve found ways to get around it. Today we — I feel like we got a decent amount of quality looks, and we didn’t knock them down. I think some of it definitely was their good defense, and mainly a lot of it was just me being off my shot.

Q. Nathan and Matt, the idea that Fletcher is not having a good night, what were you guys doing that kept you in the game and made you think that you could have a chance to pull it out?

NATHAN HOOVER: I mean, we have such a great team and such great players. If there’s a night — everybody knows there’s nights where one person can’t make shots. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to drop our heads because what we can do every night is defend and rebound and play as hard as we can, and we did a good job with that, just sometimes — it wasn’t enough sometimes, but even though he wasn’t making some of his shots, we still had the utmost confidence that he would make the next one because we’ve seen him do it all year, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out.

Q. Coach, we spoke a little bit yesterday about the small-school narrative that they have going with you guys. What do you think this type of matchup does for the overall brand of Wofford moving forward? Do people know who you guys are now?

MIKE YOUNG: Yeah, you know, we have been fortunate to be here five of the last 10 years, and that’s been remarkable. But to come down here this year with really a special team, with great internal leadership and really good players and to beat a very fine Seton Hall team, and then to come back, come back on Saturday and do it again against Kentucky, and we knew it. We knew it. And I think Coach knew it. We knew coming in that we had the look. We had what it took to find a way to win the game. That was the approach. It was always the approach.

Didn’t happen for us today, but certainly this group, this team has done enormous things, great things for not only our basketball program but for our great college and for the wonderful city of Spartanburg. This has been all-timers, all-timers and such a treat to have been a part of it.

Q. This is for any of you. What is the biggest takeaway for you all from this matchup?

MATTHEW PEGRAM: I think we fought the whole game. Kentucky played a great game. We fought the whole time. We never gave up until the very end, just came up a little short.

Q. Fletcher, you and Tyler (Herro) guarded each other most of the day, both of you played pretty good defense. What was that matchup like? How intense — looked like you guys were even talking a little bit much trash here and there?

FLETCHER MAGEE: Yeah, I think it was definitely a good matchup. I mean, both of us didn’t play particularly well on offense, but we were going to compete, and I’m sure were motivated to not let the other one score. So yeah, I mean, it was fun going against him, but I just wish I could have played a little bit better?

Q. What kinds of things were said back and forth?

FLETCHER MAGEE: I don’t know. I don’t remember.