Fan forecast for Midwest Region: increasing chance of Blue Mist

Always on the fast break to exasperation about something, Kentucky fans can be happy before the opening tip of this week’s Midwest Region in Kansas City, Mo. Had Kansas and Iowa State joined UK and North Carolina in Kansas City, it might have been impossible for the Blue Mist to drench the Sprint Center.

Lawrence, Kan., is only 40 miles to the west. So Kansas fans would have had a presence. But Kansas lost to Auburn in the second round.

And Iowa State fans have gained a reputation for filling the Sprint Center at each year’s Big 12 Conference Tournament.

“When we played Baylor in the 2014 Big 12 Tournament finals, it’s been estimated that of the 19,000-plus fans in attendance, more than 18,000 were our fans,” Iowa State spokesman Matthew Schoultz wrote in an email. “I was there, and it isn’t a reach.”

John Calipari signed autographs for fans during Kentucky's open practice in Jacksonville, Fla., last week.

Fran Fraschilla, an ESPN analyst who works Big 12 games, vouched for how rabid Iowa State fans can be.

“Iowa State fans are professionals at figuring out how to get tickets,” he said. “In the Big 12 Tournament, the minute a team gets knocked out, Iowa State fans pounce. They are professional ticket scroungers because they love their team.”

But Iowa State lost to Ohio State in the first round.

Still not convinced that Kentucky fans could be prevented from monopolizing the Sprint Center?

Ben Reginald is a server at the Bar Louie, which is part of an entertainment complex known as the Kansas City Power and Light District across the street from the Sprint Center. Iowa State fans fill up Bar Louie for 12 hours a day during the Big 12 Tournament each year, he said.

“We kind of identify ourselves as ‘The Iowa Bar,’” Reginald said. “ . . . We’re more of a cocktail bar. And they turn us into a sports bar real quick.”

The Power and Light District also includes Howl at the Moon, a live music bar. Iowa State fans have made an impression on Lacey Carlson, who is the sales manager. She said that one year during the Big 12 Conference Tournament an Iowa State fan paid the house band about $500 to play the Katy Perry song “Firework” 10 times in a row.

Kathy Nelson, the president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, said the Midwest Region has been sold out since November. But tickets can be gotten.

The NCAA has set up a ticket exchange online at www.ncaa.com/mbbtickets. The price begins at $199 for an all-sessions ticket, $120 and up for Friday’s semifinals and $99 and up for Sunday’s finals.

“There’s always a way to get a ticket anymore,” Nelson said before adding that even without a game ticket fans can come to Kansas City and have a good time at the Power and Light District across the street.

When asked if a Midwest Region with Kentucky, North Carolina, Iowa State and Kansas would have made her cringe, Nelson said, “That’s a good problem to have. There’s never a bad day to have that kind of cringe feeling.”

Pep rally

The UK Alumni Association will hold a pep rally in Kansas City at 3 p.m. CDT on Friday. The rally will be at the No Other Pub (1370 Grand Blvd.), which is in the Power and Light District across the street from the Sprint Center.

UK spirit items will be available while supplies last. Food and drink may be purchased on-site.

Next game

No. 2 seed Kentucky vs. No. 3 seed Houston

What: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional semifinal

Where: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

When: About 10 p.m. Friday

TV: TBS

Records: Kentucky 29-6, Houston 33-3