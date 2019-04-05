Rites of spring: Maker’s Mark bourbon, Wildcat bottles and long lines

Fan shows her ‘appreciation’ for the Cats by waiting hours for Maker’s Mark commemorative bottle Jo Gravett, of Winchester, waited outside the Hamburg Liquor Barn for several hours for the Maker’s Mark limited edition bottle commemorating the 2012 University of Kentucky championship team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jo Gravett, of Winchester, waited outside the Hamburg Liquor Barn for several hours for the Maker’s Mark limited edition bottle commemorating the 2012 University of Kentucky championship team.

Only in Kentucky: Long lines of basketball fans waiting outside liquor stores have become an annual rite of spring.

On Friday, Maker’s Mark began selling the limited edition bottle commemorating the 2012 University of Kentucky championship team. And fans were there for it.

The bottles are the fifth and final ones in a set that honors the teams and coaches that have won national championships, beginning with Adolph Rupp. The set features five all-white bottles with UK blue wax; when they are lined up they spell out “Kentucky Wildcats.”

An unknown number of bottles will be available for about $60 each at Kentucky liquor stores.

There will be a signing at Keeneland on April 12 with UK men’s basketball coach John Calipari and members of the winning 2012 team. To get a bottle signed, you will need to get a free ticket for the signing, available online at Keeneland.com.

Tickets for the signing become available at 8:30 a.m. on April 8. The signing begins at 7 a.m. on April 12.