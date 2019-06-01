Expanded alcohol sales, rabid fans, referees: A volatile mix?

Security tight at Derby as patrons toss alcohol at gate Entering Churchill Downs, Derby-goers are faced with security measures, including items that are not allowed in the track. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Entering Churchill Downs, Derby-goers are faced with security measures, including items that are not allowed in the track.

On Friday, the Southeastern Conference gave its member schools permission to mix rabid spectators and alcohol. With fans already having an ingrained dislike of referees (vividly demonstrated by the death threats some Kentucky fans directed at John Higgins two years ago), might this give reason for, uh, sober reflection?

Longtime college basketball referee John Clougherty offered two examples of alcohol-related problems that he encountered in his career.

For the first, he declined to say where the incident happened.

“We came off the floor one night at a civic center,” he said of the crew of referees that worked this game, “and got doused with beer. By the time, we got to the locker room, our entire clothes were just soaked with beer.”

Why did he think this happened?

“Because the home team — (in a close game punctuated by a review at a sideline monitor) — went from having a win to having a loss,” Clougherty said. “And we knew we were in trouble trying to get off.”

The other incident came with a game he worked at Memphis.

“As I came off, I had a guy confront me, bump me and push me,” Clougherty said. “And he was intoxicated. . . .

“People act differently toward coaches, players and referees when they’ve had too much to drink. And that happened to me. That’s happened to every referee.”

If it happened to another retired referee, Don Rutledge, he denied it. He said he never had such a problem. But he conceded the possibility.

“I would hope it doesn’t hurt anybody,” Rutledge said of the SEC permitting its schools to offer alcohol to all fans attending games. “But I’m sure the first time it does, somebody will say, ‘See what you did!’ I think that would be a bit unfair.”

Barry Mano, the president of the National Association of Sports Officials, said that referees depend on security officials to maintain order at games.

“Their job might get a little tougher,” Mano said of security personnel working future SEC games. “I don’t expect it to make our job much tougher.”

To review, the SEC announced Friday that its schools will have the option to sell beer and wine to all fans beginning Aug. 1. There will be restrictions: sales must be made at stationary locations (not from vendors in stands), limits will be placed on the number of drinks sold and sales must be cut off at the end of the third quarter in football, at the under-12 minute television timeout of the second half in men’s basketball and the top of the seventh inning in baseball.

What will UK do? School president Eli Capilouto issued a statement saying Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart would lead an effort over the next several months to determine whether to expand alcohol sales beyond what’s already permitted in private boxes.

Of course, even limiting sales at games is no guarantee. During a UK football game last season, an alcohol-related car accident outside Kroger Field resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child.

Alcohol has been available for all fans at many college games across the country. Kenny Klein, Louisville’s senior associate athletic director, said his school has been selling alcohol (including spirits) at its games for more than 36 years.

“We may have had a few alcohol-related incidents over the years, but it would be a small number,” Klein wrote in an email. “Our concessionaire trains their staff well. We have security personnel monitoring, both uniformed and undercover. We cut off sales at a certain point, and we have no-alcohol sections in football.”

A state law in North Carolina bans public colleges and universities in the state from selling alcohol to fans at games. However, earlier this spring, North Carolina’s House of Representatives passed a bill that would permit such sales. The bill has moved to the state Senate for consideration.

So why is the SEC joining the trend toward expanding alcohol sales? Rutledge and Clougherty offered a theory.

“You can bet they’re doing it for money,” Rutledge said. “They’re going to make money doing that. And to draw fans. You know the SEC is down in attendance. They need to get people coming back to the stadiums. And maybe that is one way of doing it.”

Added Clougherty: “They’re always looking for additional revenues.”

‘Potential huge piece’

SEC Network analyst Jimmy Dykes sees EJ Montgomery’s return as important for Kentucky.

“EJ Montgomery is a potential huge piece for Kentucky next year . . . ,” he wrote in a text message. “You are talking about a 6-10 guy that John Calipari can move away from the basket on offense as a shot threat and capable ball mover. Can he become a legit three-point threat is the question? If so, he can really change them offensively.”

As for Montgomery’s potential presence on defense, Dykes wrote, “His length defensively at the rim is critical for a Kentucky team that’s not real deep on that front line.”

Dykes identified areas where Montgomery can look to improve.

“Will his motor, toughness and physical strength go to the next level from Year 1 to Year 2?” Dykes wrote. “Those three things are a must, not just for him but for 99 percent of second-year players across the country.”

Big question

Barry Booker, the former Vanderbilt guard who is now an analyst for the SEC Network, on EJ Montgomery:

“I think he’s an NBA-quality defensive player. But, offensively, he hasn’t proved he can produce at the level it’s going to take for him to stick in the league. That’s the big question.”

Don’t forget Nick

Jimmy Dykes suggested that the impact of Nick Richards’ return to UK should not be forgotten.

“How many teams out there would love to have a former McDonald’s All-American that’s 7 feet tall with a 7-5 wingspan joining them next year?” Dykes said. “That’s a long, long list of teams that would love to have a player like Nick Richards.”

Richards must realize there’s no shame in playing a third college season, said Dykes, who added, “he’s a terrific athlete. Physically, he’s not limited.”

Richards must make a higher percentage of shots around the basket, block more shots and foul less often, Dykes said.

“If he just makes a 15-to-20 percent increase in those areas, you’ve got legitimately one of the best big guys in college basketball next year,” Dykes said. “That’s a real plus.”

Q and A

As the Big Blue Nation awaited word on Nick Richards’ decision about the NBA or UK, Jimmy Dykes offered a pointed question for fans to ponder.

“Do we want him to come back or do we need him to come back?” Dykes asked. “And the answer to that is you need him to come back because of that front-line depth. And you need him to be a better version of himself.”

Job description

Sally Mobley’s job title for the University of South Carolina is manager of athletics social media. She monitors the social media activity of players.

Mobley graduated from Wofford with a degree in English. Deciding she wanted to work in the sports or entertainment industry, she got a Master’s degree in mass communications from South Carolina.

“When I graduated from Wofford in 2012, I’m not sure social media manager was a position,” she said. “But two or three years later, colleges and universities have seen the value it can have for their brand. So it’s been a really great experience to be involved.”

Congratulations

To SEC Network analyst Pat Bradley. He and his wife, Jenine, married on May 24 in Las Vegas.

Bradley, 43, played for Arkansas and was one of the most prolific three-pointer shooters in SEC history. His 366 three-point baskets ranks third all-time among SEC players.

Bradley said his and Jenine’s families were longtime friends. They went on a “date” in Lexington last November. She accompanied Bradley when he worked the Kentucky-Tennessee State game the day after Thanksgiving.

Yes, Bradley confirmed, Jenine went to the game and rooted for UK.

The couple became engaged on Christmas Day.

Happy birthday

To former UK president David Roselle. He turned 80 on Thursday. . . . To former Florida Coach Billy Donovan. He turns 54 on Thursday. . . . To former Mississippi State guard Dontae’ Jones, whose memorable performance (28 points and 11 rebounds) helped beat UK in the 1996 SEC Tournament finals. He turns 44 on Sunday (today). . . . To referee John Hampton. He turns 51 on Sunday (today).