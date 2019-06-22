Kentucky’s Calipari reflects on NBA Draft. Here are five takeaways.

“We’re excited, really excited about Tyler” Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami.

Five takeaways from John Calipari’s post-NBA Draft news conference on Saturday morning:

1. The UK coach remains puzzled by Keldon Johnson not being selected until the 29th pick. A month before the draft, Johnson was considered a possible top-10 pick.

2. The UK coach thought Reid Travis could be picked late in the second round. But Travis was not able to work out for any teams because of the lingering effects resulting from the knee he sprained at Missouri. Travis will hear from teams about playing in the summer leagues, and will show how he made PJ Washington-like improvement this past season.

3. Johnson slipping to the 29th pick raises questions about something being wrong. But nothing is wrong. Being picked by San Antonio proves that nothing is wrong.

4. Jay Bilas is free to say colleges do not “produce” NBA prospects. But Kentucky’s record in the last 10 drafts – 38 players selected, 29 in the first round, 21 lottery selections – makes the case that Kentucky does produce NBA prospects.

5. The UK coach could not say potential graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear’s name. When asked if Kentucky needed to add a “big” for next season, Calipari said he would be fine with the “bigs” already on hand. And he would be OK with adding a “big.”