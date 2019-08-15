UK adds third walk-on to next season’s basketball team

Calipari says 2019 will be a breakout year for returning players Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari responds to the return of Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and EJ Montgomery to the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari responds to the return of Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards, and EJ Montgomery to the team.

A third walk-on will join Zan Payne and Brennan Canada on Kentucky’s basketball team this coming season, the program announced Thursday. He is Riley Welch, a 6-foot guard who previously played at UC Irvine and the College of the Desert.

Welch, the son of Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach John Welch, will be a junior. He will have two years of eligibility.

Welch played in 27 games as a “true” freshman at UC Irvine. He scored 14 points. At the College of the Desert, he played in 27 games. He averaged 8.2 points, 5.0 assists and made 31 three-point shots. Incidentally, former UK quarterback Stephen Johnson played for the College of the Desert before transferring to Kentucky.

“I can’t even begin to describe how excited I am to be joining the greatest program in the history of college basketball,” Welch said in a news release. “There is nothing better than University of Kentucky basketball, and I still can’t believe how fortunate I am to be able to learn every day from a Hall of Fame coach as well as compete against the best players in the country day in and day out.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the news release, UK Coach John Calipari noted Welch’s work ethic.

“Riley, like his father, is a true gym rat,” he said. “Riley wants to get in the gym and work, so he will be a great addition to this group. I’ve known Riley and his family for a long time. He comes from a basketball family that loves this game and loves challenges.”

Welch played high school basketball in Littleton, Colo. He was a two-time all-conference and all-county player.

Welch becomes the eighth newcomer on UK’s team for next season. That includes six “true” freshmen, plus graduate transfer Nate Sestina.

2019-20 UK basketball roster

Dontaie Allen, 6-6 freshman forward

Keion Brooks, 6-7 freshman forward

x-Brennan Canada, 6-7 freshman forward

Ashton Hagans, 6-3 sophomore guard

Johnny Juzang, 6-6 freshman forward

Tyrese Maxey, 6-3 freshman guard

EJ Montgomery, 6-10 sophomore forward

x-Zan Payne, 6-4 redshirt freshman guard/forward

Immanuel Quickley, 6-3 sophomore guard

Nick Richards, 6-11 junior forward

Nate Sestina, 6-9 graduate transfer forward/center

x-Riley Welch, 6-0 junior guard

Kahlil Whitney, 6-7 freshman forward

x-Walk-on