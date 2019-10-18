Live updates from Kentucky’s Blue-White Game

Follow along live Friday night as Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide live updates from Rupp Arena as the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team conducts its annual Blue-White Game.

You may scroll down below to read their updates.

The Wildcats are taking the floor for the first time in a competitive public setting ahead of the 2019-20 season, giving fans an early glimpse of what to expect.

Kentucky boasts four returnees in sophomore guards Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley, sophomore forward EJ Montgomery and junior forward Nick Richards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The newcomers are led by a veteran: graduate transfer forward Nate Sestina from Bucknell.

Incoming freshmen, listed with their final national high school recruiting rankings according to 247 Sports, are: guard Tyrese Maxey (10), forward Kahlil Whitney (11), forward Keion Brooks (24), guard Johnny Juzang (33) and guard Dontaie Allen (111).

This year’s walk-ons are led by former Lexington Catholic standout Zan Payne, the son of UK assistant coach Kenny Payne. Payne sat out last season with a torn ACL. He is joined by former Clark County forward Brennan Canada and junior transfer Riley Welch.

On Friday, UK announced that Wildcats baseball player Ben Jordan was also added to the roster.