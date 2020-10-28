Kentucky to season-ticket holders: Expect a ‘significant reduction’ in Rupp capacity

There will be a “significant reduction” in the capacities of Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum in the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons, the University of Kentucky notified season-ticket holders in a letter distributed Tuesday evening.

The alert came a week after school president Eli Capilouto wrote a letter to elected state officials and selected season-ticket holders to let them know that attendance at UK home games in the 2020-21 basketball season would likely be capped at 15 percent of capacity. That would mean a capacity crowd of no more than 3,075 in Rupp Arena as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, Louisville announced it plans a similar reduction in attendance. U of L will admit approximately 3,000 fans per game within the 22,090-seat KFC Yum! Center, with all seating anticipated to be within the lower bowl and premium seating areas, the school announced. Safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks at the entrances, face covering requirements and physical distancing within the arena.

Kentucky’s reduction in permitted attendance will include separating fans farther from the court, Tuesday’s letter to season-ticket holders said. Masks will be required except when a fan is eating or drinking.

UK acknowledged that some fans will decide not to renew season tickets for the 2020-21 season. Those fans will retain the option of renewing for the 2021-22 season, UK said.

“Opting out will not affect any future seating priority, as your loyalty is important to us,” the notice reads.

UK said it expects to announce the 2020-21 schedule and further information about tickets soon. The first date NCAA Division I teams are allowed to play games is Nov. 25.

In last week’s alert, UK explained why there will probably be a 15-percent cap on attendance.

“Based on current CDC guidance and the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s directives, indoor sports can only have a 15% maximum capacity,” Capilouto’s letter said. “This will not permit us to extend the normal offers this season.”

The follow-up letter to season-ticket holders cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for limiting attendance.

“As we all navigate the COVID-19 world, we continue to take steps every day to provide the best opportunities for our teams to compete,” the notice said. “Our facilities and operations teams are hard at work formulating plans to allow our winter sports to return to competition.

“Our top priority is the health of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans and that principle will continue to drive our decision-making process.”