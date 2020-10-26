Calipari on basketball in pandemic: ‘I don’t know how this thing is going to go.’

More from the series Get to know the 2020-21 Wildcats Preseason interviews with University of Kentucky men’s basketball players and coaches are underway. Click below to see a full menu of stories published to date by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com looking ahead to the 2020-21 season. Expand All

The 2020-21 college basketball season is supposed to begin on Nov. 25. Kentucky Coach John Calipari suggested something else will start on that date: a heightened concern with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on a video teleconference Monday, Calipari spoke confidently about the “bubble” UK has constructed keeping players healthy and safe. The “bubble” includes players living in separate rooms in the Wildcat Coal Lodge, he said. Each room has its own bathroom. A cook lives in the lodge and prepares meals. A knock on the door signals it’s time to eat. Players are asked to wait 10 seconds before opening the door and picking up the food.

The practice facility is across the parking lot in a largely vacant building. No UK athletics department staffers are using their offices yet.

“I’m feeling very comfortable (until) the 25th of November,” Calipari said.

Calipari said he wears a mask during practice. When he takes it off, he keeps a social distance from players, he said.

“So, I feel good till the 25th,” he said. “The 25th, I don’t know how this thing is going to go. . . . We’re in a ‘bubble.’ We should be good. On the 25th, it changes.”

Calipari acknowledged that control is limited during the pandemic. So, prudence is important.

“We all have to look after what we’re doing with our kids . . . and our staff and our managers,” he said. “Because the virus is running us. We’re not running it. So, we’ve got to plan.”

Calipari said playing the season was a high priority. “I’m saying, if we’ve got to play on I-95, I’m good,” he said.

Brooks sidelined

Keion Brooks, the only player with significant experience playing for Kentucky, has been sidelined with a leg injury, said Calipari, who added, “I think he’s going to be out a couple more weeks.

“So, I’m literally on the court with all new guys.”

UK will miss Brooks, Calipari said.

“We need his leadership,” he said. “We need his basketball sense. We need his knowledge of what these kids are going to face. Keion is a big piece of what we do.”

What video?

Earlier this fall, Louisville Coach Chris Mack addressed the ongoing back and forth regarding when the UK-U of L game will be played this season by posting a video dripping with sarcasm. He said Louisville wanted to do what was in the best interests of Calipari’s program.

When asked his reaction to the video, Calipari replied with a question. “Do you honestly think I watched that video?” he said.

Calipari acknowledged being told that the video had “a lot of whining on it.”

The UK coach added that he had spoken to Mack since the video was posted. “It never even came up,” Calipari said.

Numbers

In noting that Kentucky keeps statistics on what happens in practice, Calipari talked about which players have posted the best numbers. For instance:

▪ Best shooting percentage? Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew.

▪ Top scorer? Olivier Sarr.

▪ Top rebounder? Sarr.

▪ Most blocks? Jackson.

▪ Most lane touches? Terrence Clarke.

▪ Most deflections? Askew.

In espousing the importance of chronicling these numbers, Calipari said, “Stats indict. The film convicts. . . . We’re not just out there playing for funsies.”

Of the workouts so far, Calipari said, “We haven’t had a bad practice yet.”

Scheduling concern

With another freshman-dependent team, Calipari expressed concern about how the pandemic might reduce the number of games that can be considered glorified dress rehearsals. This led Calipari to speak to UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart, who is chairman of the 2021 NCAA Tournament Men’s Basketball Committee (aka the Selection Committee).

“Not easing into the schedule,” Calipari said. “I’m worried about it. I said to Mitch, what if we go 4-5 or 3-6 (to start the season). Are we going to be all right?”

Calipari did not say how Barnhart responded.

“This is a year you’re not worried about your record,” Calipari said, “but about playing well and counting on the Committee to pick the best teams. Who are they? It’s not going to be by record because we’ve got some teams that are going to play six ‘buy’ games.”

Playing high-major opponents rather than punching bags has an advantage, Calipari said. “I think it’s safer playing other Power Fives who are testing (and using ) protocols like we are. But the problem with that is you’re not going to win as many games.”

Scheduling depth

The 2020-21 schedule has yet to be announced. With the start of the season expected to be Nov. 25, Calipari suggested the non-conference portion of the scheduling process remains fluid.

“We have backups in case another team gets sick,” he said. The Southeastern Conference schedule also remains open to adjustment.

“We’re counting on the league office to have Plan A, B, C, D and E,” Calipari said, “and maybe F.”

Zone?

In what seems like an annual tease, Calipari said, “You won’t believe this: We are working on zone.”

This comment followed the UK coach pointing out that the team could use a lineup featuring big men with long wingspans.

Then as if he were Lucy pulling away the ball as Charlie Brown approaches to kick it, Calipari said of a zone defense, “Now, we’ll probably play it a possession or two for the season. But we’re working on it.”