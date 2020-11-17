UK basketball announces times, TV for Bluegrass Showcase and Notre Dame

With just a week to go before Kentucky’s men’s basketball season, we now have tipoff times and television information for the early games on the team’s schedule.

All three of the Cats’ Bluegrass Showcase games in Rupp Arena will be nationally televised. UK will open the season Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Morehead State at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

On that Friday, Nov. 27, the Cats will again be on SEC Network at 6 p.m. as they take on former Wildcat Brad Calipari — Coach John Calipari’s son — and Detroit Mercy at 6 p.m.

Kentucky will wrap up the Bluegrass Showcase on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. on ESPN against Richmond, which picked up votes in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and have been picked to win the Atlantic 10.

The Bluegrass Showcase, a multi-team event, will feature two games per day. Each non-UK game will tip one hour following the conclusion of the Kentucky game on the day of play. Richmond-Detroit Mercy will be Nov. 25, Richmond-Morehead State will be Nov. 27 and Detroit Mercy-Morehead State will take place Nov. 29. Those games have not yet been designated for a telecast.

Also confirmed Tuesday, Kentucky’s game against Notre Dame on Dec. 12 will start at noon on CBS.

UK’s Dec. 19 matchup against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland was previously announced as a 4:15 p.m. tipoff on CBS.

Home games in capital letters. Remaining tip-off times and TV networks to be announced later:

Nov. 20: BIG BLUE MADNESS, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 25: MOREHEAD STATE-1, 6 p.m (SEC Network)

Nov. 27: DETROIT MERCY-1, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Nov. 29: RICHMOND-1, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 1: Kansas-2 (ESPN)

Dec. 6: Georgia Tech-3

Dec. 12: NOTRE DAME, Noon (CBS-27)

Dec. 19: UCLA-4, 4:15 p.m. (CBS-27)

Dec. 26: At Louisville

Dec. 29: SOUTH CAROLINA

Jan. 2: At Mississippi State

Jan. 5: VANDERBILT

Jan. 9: At Florida

Jan. 12: ALABAMA

Jan. 16: At Auburn

Jan. 20: At Georgia

Jan. 23: LSU

Jan. 26: At Alabama

Jan. 30: TEXAS-5

Feb. 2: At Missouri

Feb. 6: TENNESSEE

Feb. 9: ARKANSAS

Feb. 13: AUBURN

Feb. 17: At Vanderbilt

Feb. 20: At Tennessee

Feb. 23: TEXAS A&M

Feb. 27: FLORIDA

March 2: At Mississippi

March 10-14: SEC Tournament-6

1-Bluegrass Showcase in Rupp Arena; 2-Champions Classic at United Center in Chicago; 3-Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta; 4-CBS Sports Classic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland; 5-SEC-Big 12 Challenge in Rupp Arena; 6-At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.